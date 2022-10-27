Bleach Cosplay Readies for Soi Fon's Next Anime Battle

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now lighting up screens with its highly anticipated return to anime, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready to see Soi Fon in action again for her next big fight! Now that the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series is getting a proper anime adaptation, it means that we will also get to see some of its biggest moments brought to life in full. Our favorite Soul Reaper Captains will be battling against their toughest opponents in the series to date, and that of course includes fighters like Soi Fon who will be battling against some surprise invaders.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's newest episodes have officially kicked off the fights between the Quincies and the Soul Reapers, and that means it won't be too much longer before we see the Thirteen Court Guard Squads in full action against these tough opponents. Soi Fon will be challenged just as much as the others when the Soul Society itself is invaded, and hyping up the kind of action she will be taking on is artist @yuekelele on Instagram with a perfect cosplay tapping into the Captain's fierce power! Check it out:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Soi Fon and the other Captains will be getting into their first full fights for the final arc of the series very soon, and that means moments fans have been waiting to see for a long, long time will finally get animated. Soi Fon has some big moments all of her own alongside many of the other fighters, and she will be forced to pull out all of the stops to take down her major opponent in the future episodes. Now it's just a matter of checking out the anime to make sure you're tuning in when the fight happens.

If you wanted to do just that, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now streaming exclusively with Hulu in North America, and Disney+ in international territories. They hype the new series with the brief synopsis reading, "When a new enemy appears, Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need."

Are you excited for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War's fights coming to the anime?