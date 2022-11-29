Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Drops Curious Tease About Captain Unohana

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has kicked off a new phase of training and recovery following the first bloody fight against the Sternritter, and the newest episode of the series has dropped a curious tease about Captain Retsu Unohana. Now that Ichigo Kurosaki and the surviving Soul Reapers who managed to make it through the bloody invasion from the Quincies, it's time for them to recover as best as they can to prepare for the next major step. Part of this is the introduction to a missing piece of the Soul Society with the strongest fighters ever, and one of them has ties to Unohana.

The newest episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has introduced fans to a legendary crew of fighters known as Squad Zero, and it's teased that each of them were once Soul Reaper Captains much like the Gotei 13 before being promoted to protect the Soul King directly. But it's soon revealed that one of these fighters knows something about Unohana and is urging her in this unseen direction ahead of the next fight.

What is Going On With Unohana in Thousand-Year Blood War?

Episode 8 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War introduces fans to Tenjiro Kirinji, who makes his first impression to the others by confronting Unohana directly. He mentions how the Squad 4 Captain would be unable to heal some of the more damaged Captains through her powers alone, but there's something much more curious. He mentions to Unohana that she knows what she needs to be doing isn't medical care, and Unohana is unable to answer.

It's certainly a curious tease about the healing captain as it was revealed that she had to stay away from the frontlines in order to properly heal all of those who survived, but there's something else clearly going on. Unohana is hiding something deep within herself, and as the final arc of the series continues, that's something will be revealed in the episodes to come.

