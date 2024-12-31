Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Stuns With Yoruichi’s Biggest Moment Yet

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War brought Part 3 to an end with an explosive finale, and the final episodes showed off Yoruichi Shihouin with one of her biggest moments in the new anime to date. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict came to an end with a special double episode finale as fans saw the start of the climax for the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga overall. This climax showed off more of what the surviving Sternritter can do, and it’s clear that Ichigo Kurosaki and the others have some very tough fights ahead of them in the final episodes to come.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict ended with the set up for the real final fights of the series, and one of them had Yoruichi taking on Askin Nakk Le Vaar after he had pinned down Ichigo with his poisoning abilities. Yoruichi had an ability that kept her from making contact with his poison, and kicked off a full fight against this Sternritter with one of her coolest moments of the anime ever. As she uses a full unleashing of her Shunko, Yoruichi really showed off a great deal of her abilities. Check it out in the video above.

Yoruichi Unleashes Raijin Senkei in Bleach: TYBW

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict Episode 39 sees Yoruichi jumping into the fight against Askin, and she spotted Ichigo, Orihime and Chad being poisoned by his abilities. He makes anything he takes in poisonous to his opponents, and thus made Reishi poisonous thanks to how much of it had been gathered in the castle area. But Yoruichi is able to quickly take control of the situation by rescuing the others, and dealing some significant physical attacks against Askin before not long. It’s clear that she’s not going to be holding back when she starts to use her Shunko.

Not only does the top layer of her clothing burn away due to the sheer power of her ability, the full scale of it goes even further when she uses Raijin Senkei. This likely would have wiped out any kind of regular enemy, but the Sternritter survives as it’s clear that these strongest Quincies won’t be taken down by the usual means. So while this was a big moment for Yoruichi, she’s got some even bigger moments coming up as the anime returns for its final wave of episodes next year. Some of these moments in particular fans have been waiting over a decade to see in full motion.

What’s Next for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War might have ended its third cour of episodes this Fall, but it is currently slated to return for its fourth and final season of episodes soon. Titled Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity, the final episodes of the series have been officially announced to be in the works following the double stacked Part 3 finale. It has yet to be announced when these final episodes will be making their way to screens, but it will be handled by the same staff and studio behind the first three parts.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War only has a few more chapters left to adapt from Tite Kubo’s original manga, so it will be reaching its grand finale with this final batch of episodes. It’s a little hard to accept that the end is near given we’ve been waiting on this new anime for such a long time, but with the promise of everything that’s aired thus far, it’s likely going to be an even bigger and better finale than anything fans could have dreamed of.