Blue Eye Samurai Creators Address the Long Wait for Season 2’s Release

Blue Eye Samurai is finally coming back to Netflix for its second season early next year, and the creators behind the anime inspired animated series have addressed fans who have been waiting four years to see the new episodes in action. Blue Eye Samurai was a breakout success with the streaming service when it originally made its debut in 2023, and went on to win major Emmy Awards and more in the time since. But its next season has been in development for quite a while.

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Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 is now on track to release with Netflix in January 2027, and series creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green opened up to Netflix’s Tudum about the wait and thanked fans for their patience, “First, we want to thank all of our viewers for waiting,” the creators stated. “Your enthusiasm is what energized us and helped us get here.” The two of them also teased a bit of what’s coming in the new season and its new location.

Why Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Took Three Years to Develop

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“Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither were 17th-century London or Edo Japan,” Blue Eye Samurai co-creators Noizumi and Green said about the four year wait in between the first and second seasons. “The care that every single member of our team poured into researching those worlds, then crafting them brushstroke by brushstroke into breathtaking, moving art is nothing short of a miracle to us.” But that development time makes a lot of sense when you consider that Season 2 is heading to a whole new region for its story.

Following the end of the first season, Mizu is heading to London which is teased by the duo as “a thriving culture of illicit activity.” Mizu is going to be navigating through a “dark underbelly amid a puritanical society that persecuted women as witches, closed bars and theaters, and even outlawed Christmas.” Following through on the themes seen in the first season, Mizu is going to be dealing with oppression on a different scale, “For the first time, she’ll have to confront what it’s like to stand out as Asian in a sea of white faces,” the creators tease. “And then find out what it means to be a woman during one of the most oppressive times in English history.”

When Does Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Come Out?

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Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on January 19th next year with co-creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green also serving as writers and executive producers. Erwin Stoff serves as an executive producer with Jane Wu as supervising director and producer with animation produced by Blue Spirit much like the first season. Confirmed returning cast members include Maya Erskine as Mizu, Brenda Song as Akemi, Darren Barnet as Taigen, Masi Oka as Ringo, and Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler.

New additions to the voice cast for Season 2 include Jonathan Pryce as Old Violet, Joel Kim Booster as Priest Ando, and Sherry Cola as Kuma, but their exact roles in the story have yet to be divulged at this time. Though there might have been a gap between the first and second seasons, it won’t be the same for the third as it will be slated for a release soon after in 2028. Serving as the final season for the series overall, Blue Eye Samurai fans have a lot to look forward to.

How are you feeling about the wait for Blue Eye Samurai Season 2? Are you excited to see more of Mizu at last? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!