Blue Spring Ride Creator Announces New Series

Blue Spring Ride stands as one of the best coming-of-age romances in manga. Created by Io Sakisaka, the gorgeous story stands out amongst competitors thanks to its dramatic twists and effortless art. With an anime under thumb, Blue Spring Ride has earned its stellar reputation, and now it seems Sakisaka is ready to launch a new series to the delight of readers.

The report comes from Bessatsu Margaret, one of Shueisha's many magazines. The publication confirmed Sakisaka has a new manga in the works. The unnamed manga will go live this summer, and more info on the project will be posted before long.

Of course, Sakisaka has free time on their hands in the wake of their latest finale. Blue Spring Ride wrapped years ago as the manga ran between 2011 and 20215. Sakisaka most recently finished The Cherry Blossoms Bloom. The series began in February 2021 under Shueisha, and it wrapped last September with a beautiful finale.

Clearly, Sakisaka is eager to return to work, so manga readers have a nice treat to look forward to this summer. In the meantime, they can always check out the artist's previous projects including Blue Spring Ride. From Strobe Edge to Love Me, Love Me Not, Viz Media oversees the publication of Sakisaka's manga in English. As for Blue Spring Ride, its anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll if you want to take a peek. So for more info on the show, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Futaba Yoshioka thought all boys were loud and obnoxious until she met Kou Tanaka in junior high. But as soon as she realized she really liked him, he had already moved away because of family issues. Now, in high school, Kou has reappeared, but is he still the same boy she fell in love with?"

