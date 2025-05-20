Boruto Creator Talks Naruto’s Absence and Its Heartbreaking Effects on One Character

In a new interview, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s writer and illustrator just shared a shocking revelation that puts a whole new perspective on one interesting character, and we, as fans, do hope this side of her is explored in the actual manga. This answer also provides a callback and parallel with Naruto’s tragic and lonely backstory as an orphan, and this full-circle moment hits fans at home to see how his children are handling his absence.

In a new interview to celebrate the nine-year anniversary of the Boruto franchise, Mikio Ikemoto answered 9 pre-selected questions, and many of them are indeed interesting. However, the biggest one that went viral was the reveal that while Naruto and Hinata were sealed away, Himawari secluded herself in her family home in the hopes that they would one day return. She had the option to live with her relatives like Hanabi and Hiashi Hyuga, leader of the Hyuga clan, but decided to stay at her home. She does this to preserve the home of her family and takes care of it, so that her parents can one day return to how it was like.

Himawari’s Tragic Childhood Could Make Her An Even Better Character

While this information is really great, Himawari as a character would greatly benefit from a flashback into her life during the 3-year timeskip. If incorporated into the story, it would without a doubt make her an even better character than she is now, as it would not only make her more likable but also characterize her better as someone whose love for her family defies even the all-mighty Omnipotence power that rewrites reality. In her fight against Jura, where she took the responsibility of taking him on and facilitating Team 10’s escape, it was her love for her father that gave her courage.

Himawari has surprisingly gotten much more screen time than anyone could have expected. By making her the new Jinchuriki of Kurama and the best possible host it has made her an important character in the narrative. With Jura interested in her and her newfound power only getting more powerful, there is surely to be more of her in the future, as her role has been guaranteed. This also means the likelihood of a flashback into the time skip will be shown. Whatever Mikio Ikemoto has planned for the young Uzumaki, it is obvious that fans should watch out for as her character arc could be one of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex‘s highlights.