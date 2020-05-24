Boruto Gives an Answer About Amado's Asylum

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations surprised fans when Amado headed to the Hidden Leaf Village in search of asylum, and the latest chapter of the series has given the mysterious scientist an answer! The fight against Kara took an unexpected turn as two of its members made their move against Jigen, and part of the plan was for Amado to head into the Hidden Leaf Village and ask to be granted asylum in exchange for his knowledge. As Amado continued to share new information about the Otsutsuki Clan and Jigen, Naruto officially granted his wish in the latest chapter of the series.

Chapter 46 has Amado reveal even more bombshells about the Otsutsuki Clan and their motives to Naruto and the others, but before he continues with more information he makes Naruto confirm that he will be offered Konoha's protection officially. It's here that Naruto unfortunately has to accept given how much they have learned already.

Amado reveals that he is officially asking for asylum alongside the guidelines set by Konoha themselves, and his research revealed that special provisions allow the Hokage to make that sort of decision without oversight. Naruto agrees to these terms and to Amado's asylum, but can't get it in writing just yet. This makes it worse for Shikadai, as Amado plans to keep him in the explosive collar until he gets that asylum confirmed in writing.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Amado has yet to reveal why exactly he was seeking asylum in the first place, but Chapter 46 of the series seems to imply that he simply wanted to escape from Jigen. He reveals that Jigen has since been taken over by the mysterious Isshiki Otsutsuki, and that he and Kashin Koji have been preparing for their eventual move against him. While Kashin is fighting Jigen, Amado used the time to get away.

Amado continues to be one of the most mysterious members of Kara's organization as he's the scientist that helped to give them their technological advancements, but there's no real telling what exactly he's thinking just yet. But what do you think he has planned? Is he going to use Konoha in the next phase of some grand scheme? Was he really just trying to escape from Jigen and is going about it in this extreme way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

