Boruto Anime Assigns Konohamaru a Special Mission

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been spending a lot of time focusing on the "Vessel", with Kawaki seemingly joining the ranks of both the Hidden Leaf Village and the Uzumaki Clan, but it seems as if the series is set to give Konohamaru a new mission that will have the grandson of the Third Hokage working in secret. As Kawaki struggles to integrate himself within Konoha and learn more about his own power, it's clear that the Kara Organization is going to remain a big threat to the ninja world for some time to come as the series continues.

Konohamaru has had an influential role in the development of the new Team 7, helping to train Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki, also taking every opportunity he can to accompany them on dangerous missions. Following the latest "Ao Arc", Konohamaru lost one of his best friends when Mugino sacrificed himself in a bid to defeat the Hidden Mist ninja that found himself becoming a part of the Kara Organization, being granted technological advancements that made him far more powerful than he ever was. With Konohamaru apparently having put Mugino's affairs in order following his demise and Naruto's right-hand man, Shikamaru, lays out what the mentor to Boruto has in store.

Twitter User Boruto 4 Life shared the clip from a recent episode, that sees Shikamaru asking Konohamaru to keep an eye on Kawaki, reporting anything troubling directly to him and not the Seventh Hokage, as the shadow wielder notes that he is "far less forgiving" than Naruto:

The anime gave Konohamaru a role in an arc he was MIA for 30 chapters in the manga. Thank God they Acknowledge his existence 😂#boruto pic.twitter.com/gUsZwxJzmN — Jackson ジャクソン{JIGEN SZN} (@Boruto4life) May 23, 2021

Currently, Kawaki is set to have a face to face meeting with the Nine-Tailed Fox, with previews for the next episode of the anime series hinting that Kurama sees numerous connections between the Vessel and the Seventh Hokage, perhaps hinting at a bond forming between the new ninja of Konoha and the mythical beast. It will be interesting to see what information Konohamaru gathers as Kawaki continues to adjust to his new surroundings.

Do you want to see more of Konohamaru in the future of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.