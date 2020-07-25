Boruto Reveals Amado's New Rights and Big Bluff

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally given the Hidden Leaf Village a big leg up in the war against the Kara Organization, with the band of rogue ninjas' head of research and development seeking sanctuary within Konoha, and the latest chapter has not only revealed what Amado gets out of the deal of spilling his guts, but the bluff he used to gain access to the ninja village. With a Kara Civil War taking place that sees Amado and Kashin Koji rebelling from the leadership of Jigen, aka Isshiki of the Otsutsuki Clan, the remainder of this arc will certainly be interesting to witness!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up with the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga with Chapter 48, you may want to steer clear of the remainder of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

With Amado informing the ninja of Konoha many of the secrets of the Kara Organization in exchange for sanctuary, the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has Shikimaru informing the head of research and development that he will essentially be granted citizenship to Konoha, barring some stipulations. Amado won't be able to leave the village without approval of the seventh Hokage, Naruto, and Shikimaru, and is also given the opportunity to use the Hidden Leaf Village's laboratories, with direct supervision of course. Amado, being told his privliges, dropped a bombshell regarding the nefarious tactic he took in order to gain an audience with Naruto and the other higher ups of Konoha.

(Photo: Viz Media)

When Amado first appeared in front of the ninja of Konoha in the latest chapters, he had apparently strapped a bomb to Shikidai's neck, aka the son of Shikimaru, threatening to blow him up unless he got an audience with Naruto and the other high ranking ninja of Konoha. Granted his sanctuary as well as protection from Jigen of the Kara Organization, Amado reveals that the bomb was a fake and would never have hurt Shikidai, giving the ninja of Konoha a big sigh of relief in the process.

Believing that the fake bomb was necessary to give himself leverage, Amado has become a full citizen of Konoha though we have to wonder if he will remain so moving into the future.

With Isshiki having arrive over Konoha at the end of the chapter, do you think Amado will survive? Do you think Kashin Koji will end up killing Amado? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.