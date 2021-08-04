Naruto Teases One Android's Hidden Power

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has instituted some major changes since the original creator of Konoha, Masashi Kishimoto, came back to writing duties for the popular ninja Shonen series, and with his return, he has introduced new members of the Kara Organization in turn. With the heir apparent to Jigen, Code, attempting to create a very different version of the rogue ninja collective, it seems that one of the new entrants into the Kara Organization is housing some secret abilities that she is keeping under wraps as the villains begin to work toward bringing down the Hidden Leaf Village.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 60, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

In previous chapters, following the death of Jigen and the shaking up of the Kara Organization, Code has been attempting to form a new collection of rogues that can assist him in not only continuing the goals of the Otsutsuki, but also net him revenge for the loss of his mentor. In finding Eida and Daemon, he's apparently discovered two powerful new ninjas to aid him in his quest, who have unique abilities under their belts.

Eida has the unfortunate ability to make anyone fall in love with her, which she sees as a curse considering it takes away her ability to find "true love," while Daemon has a unique skill in being able to transfer pain that is meant for him to another target in his sights. With Code revealing that he has the ability to transport himself, people, and objects through strategically placed "claw marks," the current leader of Kara discovers that Eida is hiding her full powers from him. As Eida explains, she still doesn't trust Code completely:

"Don't take offense, Code. We only just met you know. More time needs to pass before I can show you everything,"

As Code begins to realize that Eida might be hiding other abilities from him, it will be interesting to see what these new powers are and how they might be implemented in the war that's coming against the Hidden Leaf Village.

What do you think Eida's hidden abilities will turn out to be? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf.