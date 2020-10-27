New Boruto Promo Teases Suigetsu and Orochimaru Comebacks

✖

The latest adventures of Team 7 within the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha has featured Boruto and Sarada training to increase their powers in light of an upcoming re-match with the Kara Organization, and it seems as if the latest arc will be featuring the return of two former villains in the forms of Suigetsu and Orochimaru. Like so many other villains in the series, these two have seen the "light" and joined Konoha during the latest series that focuses on a brand new generation of ninja who learn from the characters that came before them!

Orochimaru's "redemption" has definitely been a point of contention in the past, with his past actions seemingly being forgiven to allow him to have a "headquarters" within the borders of the Hidden Leaf. While the rogue snake ninja has helped give Konoha one of the greatest new students in Mitsuki, there are still many fans, ourselves included, who simply can't trust Orochimaru following the nefarious deeds he's performed during the Naruto franchise. Suigetsu on the other hand isn't anywhere near as nefarious as the former antagonist of Orochimaru, instead being introduced as a part of Sasuke's "posse" during Naruto Shippuden, in which he was attempting to help the final member of the Uchiha Clan achieve his dreams!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the promo for the upcoming anime episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, featuring a band of ninja who are planning to come into contact with both Orochimaru and Suigetsu, as Boruto and Team 7 continue to heal from their battles with Kara and their subsequent training arc:

Boruto Episode 172 Preview (11/1) pic.twitter.com/U0zU0g4uBd — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 25, 2020

This current story line is a story that was not quite explored in the manga, thus being classified as "filler". While the battle between Konoha and Kara didn't give either Orochimaru and Suigetsu that many moments to "shine" and that is exactly what this "anime only" episode is clearly setting the stage for. Following both Boruto and Sarada showing off their new skills following their individual training regiments, it will definitely be interesting to see how the next big fight against Kara turns out with these stronger members of Team 7!

Are you hyped for the returns of both Orochimaru and Suigestu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!