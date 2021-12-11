Boruto’s Anime Will Go On A Short Hiatus

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations might be moving past the events of its manga series, but that isn’t stopping Konoha from experiencing plenty of new stories that make serious changes to the world of this popular Shonen franchise. With the Chunin Exams recently taking place in the anime series, it seems as though the television series will be taking a brief hiatus to ring in the new year as the Hidden Leaf Village ninjas continue to fight to protect their home.

The episode in question, “A Rusted Sword,” will apparently be delayed from its original air date of January 2nd to January 9th, with the Shonen franchise revealing an official description of the upcoming installment:

“An incident has occurred where a travelling merchant has been attacked by robbers. lzuno Wasabi, Suzumeno Namida, and Kurogane Tsubaki of Team 15 have been assigned to investigate the situation. Then, Tsubaki makes a discovery – The evidence seems to be related to the Samurai from her hometown in the Iron Country. In addition, Tsubaki suddenly recognizes one of the perpetrator’s marks that were left behind.”

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ anime might be telling original stories for quite some time, with the Vessel Arc taking place relatively soon in the pages of its manga. With the battle against Code only just beginning in the printed page following the death of Jigen and the loss of the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox, the anime-only stories are venturing into new territory for the Hidden Leaf Village and making changes to the lore that have yet to be seen in the manga, including Sarada’s promotion and Kawaki’s journey to become an official member of Konoha’s ranks.

The Naruto sequel series has kept to a weekly schedule for quite some time, refraining from taking major breaks as many other anime series tend to do such as My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball Super, and while the reasoning for the hiatus hasn’t been revealed, the animators certainly could use a break.

