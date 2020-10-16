Demon Slayer Tops Mortal Kombat In Second Weekend at the Box Office

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train and the Mortal Kombat reboot went head-to-head at the box office for a second straight weekend, and this time Demon Slayer came out on top. While previous weekend projections saw the two films neck-and-neck, Demon Slayer pulled ahead and earned $6.4 million this weekend, bringing its North American box office total to $32.2 million. Mortal Kombat, also available to stream on HBO Max, takes the second place position, earning $6.2 million to bring its domestic box office total up to $34 million. ComicBook.com's Nick Valdez reviewed the Demon Slayer movie, enjoying it but still feeling like it never transcends its anime television roots. "It can be a high-octane experience with lots of fun and cool action scenes (especially for those unaware of the original material), but never quite feels anything more than just the next few episodes of the anime," Valdez writes in his review, granting the film a score of 3.5 out of 5. "Even with the higher quality of its entire production, and a fun new character (whose impact will vary), I just couldn't shake the feeling that Mugen Train could, and should, have reached for more." ComicBook.com's Rollin Bishop gave Mortal Kombat the same review score. He writes, "If you're looking to watch some excellent supernatural fights, there are far worse ways to spend your time, but if you're looking for nuance and meaningful character development and exploration, well, what are you doing watching Mortal Kombat?" The former king of the box office, Godzilla vs. Kong, is in third place. Its domestic box office total has climbed past $90 million. What do you think of the battle between Demon Slayer and Mortal Kombat? Let us know in the comments section, and keep reading to see the entire top 10 at the box office this weekend.

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train (Photo: Funimation/Aniplex) Week Two

Weekend : $6.4 million

: $6.4 million Total: $32.2 million Falling forever into an endless dream... Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short period of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to despair. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train is a direct sequel to the first season of the anime series adapting the manga series by Koyoharu Gotouge. The filmwas directed by Haruo Sotozaki. prevnext

2. Mortal Kombat (Photo: New Line/Warner Bros.) Week Two

Weekend: $6.2 million

$6.2 million Total: $34 million Hunted by the fearsome warrior Sub-Zero, MMA fighter Cole Young finds sanctuary at the temple of Lord Raiden. Training with experienced fighters Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rogue mercenary Kano, Cole prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions to take on the enemies from Outworld in a high-stakes battle for the universe. Mortal Kombat, based on the video game franchise of the same name, is directed by Simon McQuoid. The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. prevnext

3. Godzilla vs. Kong (Photo: Warner Bros / Legendary) Week Five

Weekend : $2.74 million

: $2.74 million Total: $90.3 million Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home. Along for the ride is Jia, an orphaned girl who has a unique and powerful bond with the mighty beast. However, they soon find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla as he cuts a swath of destruction across the globe. The initial confrontation between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces -- is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the planet. Godzilla vs. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. prevnext

4. Separation (Photo: Open Road Films) Opening Weekend

Total: $1.8 million A lonely little girl finds solace in her artist father and the ghost of her dead mother. Separation is directed by William Brent Bell, from a screenplay written by Nick Amadeus and Josh Braun. The film stars Rupert Friend, Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw, Simon Quarterman, and Brian Cox. prevnext

5. Raya and the Last Dragon (Photo: Disney) Week Nine

Weekend: $1.33 million

$1.33 million Total: $41.5 million Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. However, when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned, and it's up to a lone warrior to track down the last dragon and stop the Druun for good. Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada. The film's voice cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk. prevnext

6. Nobody (Photo: Universal) Week Six

Weekend: $1.26 million

$1.26 million Total: $23.3 million Hutch Mansell fails to defend himself or his family when two thieves break into his suburban home one night. The aftermath of the incident soon strikes a match to his long-simmering rage. In a barrage of fists, gunfire, and squealing tires, Hutch must now save his wife and son from a dangerous adversary -- and ensure that he will never be underestimated again.



Nobody is directed by Ilya Naishuller from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad. The movie stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Aleksei Serebryakov, and Christopher Lloyd. prevnext

7. The Unholy (Photo: SCREEN GEMS) Week Five

Weekend : $1.1 million

: $1.1 million Total: $13.1 million Terror strikes when a disgraced journalist investigates a girl who has the inexplicable power to heal the sick. The Unholy is written by directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, based on James Herbert's 1984 novel Shrine. The films stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Diogo Morgado, Cricket Brown, and Cary Elwes prevnext

8. Scott Pilrgim vs. The World (Photo: Dolby Cinema) Week 560

Weekend : $720,000

: $720,000 Total: $32.4 million As bass guitarist for a garage-rock band, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) has never had trouble getting a girlfriend; usually, the problem is getting rid of them. But when Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) skates into his heart, he finds she has the most troublesome baggage of all: an army of ex-boyfriends who will stop at nothing to eliminate him from her list of suitors. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was written, and directed by Edgar Wright, based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley. The film stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman prevnext

9. Tom & Jerry (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week 10

Weekend: $515 million

$515 million Total: $44.2 million A legendary rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. As mayhem ensues, the escalating cat-and-mouse battle soon threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. Tom & Jerry is directed by Tim Story. The live-action cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Colin Jost, Rob Delaney, and Ken Jeong. prevnext