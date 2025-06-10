Brock’s 10 Best Pokemon in the Anime

When it comes to iconic Pokemon characters, few are as recognizable as Ash’s original team from Indigo League. One of these popular characters is Brock, the Rock-type Gym Leader from Kanto. For those looking to build a team in the video games or a deck in the TCG that mimics Brock’s team, we have a breakdown of some of the best Pokemon on his team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brock is one of the few Trainers who travel with Ash throughout the many different regions of the animated series. After meeting during Indigo League, Brock teams up with Ash and Misty and acts as something of the sensible and more mature members of the team, unless he is engaging in some cringey flirting. Brock makes appearances in Ruby and Sapphire, Diamond and Pearl, Black and White, Sun and Moon, and Pokemon Journeys. Despite being part of so many adventures, Brock has a fairly compact team, and some Pokemon are definitely better than others.

Below, we have ranked the ten best Pokemon on Brock’s team from least useful, interesting, or important to the most impactful or powerful. Brock’s growth as a trainer isn’t measured purely in strength, but also in his general sensitivity and ability to overcome obstacles that prevent him from achieving his goals. Like so many Pokemon Trainers, his path is tethered to the Pokemon on his team, and how they grow and change alongside him.

1) Forretress

Brock’s Forretress is caught as a Pineco while Ash and the team are exploring the Johto region. Of all of Brock’s Pokemon, Forretress is one of the least exciting. Pineco is a forgettable Bug-type, and even after evolving, it offers little to Brock’s team, sans a few Steel-type moves. It looks out of place among the other members of the Rock specialist’s team.

When it comes to general power and abilities, Forrestress isn’t the worst option for players to toss on their teams, but it is often forgotten, as there are many other Bug and Steel types that do a much better job and have an overall more appealing design.

2) Ludicolo

Originally caught during the Ruby and Sapphire anime, Ludicolo joined Brock’s team as a Lotad. Unfortunately, much like Pineco, this Pokemon struggles to be anything more than painfully annoying. With the same type of comic relief as Wobbuffet, and a much less endearing personality, it isn’t the most exciting Pokemon Brock carries.

It outranks Forrestress due to its fairly decent moveset. Ludicolo is a Grass/Water-type, and its moveset and resistances make it a decent addition to a team, even if it is awful to look at.

3) Sudowoodo

Brock’s Sudowoodo marks the middle of the pack. Caught during the Battle Frontier Saga, which brought Brock and Ash back to the Kanto Region, Sudowoodo joined Brock’s team as the baby Pokemon Bonsley. After evolving, the Rock-type added some serious heft to Brock’s team.

Sudowoodo is known for being a mimic. It is often mistaken for being a Grass-type, making its surprise Rock-type a challenge for players. It can learn both Fighting and Rock-type moves, making it particularly useful in battle, especially for anyone struggling to get a little heat on their team. It’s a bit annoying in the anime, but it stands out as better than the previous two Pokemon.

4) Croagunk

Brock’s Croagunk brought a Poison-type to the Rock Gym Leader’s team, and it packs a powerful punch in battle. While it also lacks in general personality, overshadowed by many other spotlight Pokemon in the series, Croagunk does have its uses, especially in battle.

Brock adds Croagunk to his team during his time in the Sinnoh region. Unfortunately, Diamond and Pearl suffer as an anime due to a difficult cast of characters, rough animation, and a stagnating storyline. Because of this, Croagunk never really got its time in the sun.

5) Marshtomp

Now we are getting into the cuter Pokemon on Brock’s team. Marshtomp, originally captured as a Mudkip, joined Brock’s team during the adventures in Ruby and Sapphire. It was a charming addition to the story, working well alongside Pikachu and generally getting good support from players due to its reception as a favorite starter for the gen.

Unfortunately, Brock is never able to raise Mudkip past a Marshtomp in the anime, and after its evolution, it loses a good deal of its charm. Its “awkward phase” as a First Stage evolution is turned into a joke, where it often copies Brock’s inappropriate advances on female characters. While Mudkip and its evolutionary line are amazing, acting as powerhouses in battle, we don’t see the best of this Pokemon in the anime, and it’s a shame.

6) Geodude

Geodude sits squarely in the middle of Brock’s lineup of Pokemon for one key reason – it never evolves. Despite being part of an amazingly powerful evolutionary line, this Rock-type stays exactly the same throughout the entire Pokemon series. While this is likely a tribute to Geodude being one of Brock’s actual Pokemon from the video games, it seems strange that after so much travel and built experience, it wouldn’t at least evolve into a Graveller.

As a classic and powerful Pokemon, Geodude and its final evolution, Golem, are amazing to have on a team when it is available. However, as a member of Brock’s team, it falls flat. It isn’t ever given a solid personality, and can be forgettable despite its long-term stay in the series.

7) Steelix

Brock’s Steelix starts as an Onix, and is one of his original team from Indigo League. Onix is a fan-favorite thanks to its big personality and powerful movesets. It has a few iconic battles from Mewtwo Strikes Back, and it remains a lovable Rock snake until it jump-scares fans during its return in Ruby and Sapphire as a Steelix.

Steelix evolves offscreen and becomes the poster child Steel-type for the animated series. Unfortunately, it is substantially less charming than Onix and fell away as a top favorite for fans. Despite this, Steelix is a beast in battle, and a great choice for fans looking to make a Brock-inspired team of their own.

8) Blissey

While not the type of Pokemon Brock typically keeps on hand, Blissey is definitely one of his best for a number of reasons. Blissey debuts on Brock’s team in Diamond and Pearl as the baby Pokemon Happiny. Eventually, it evolves into the nurse Pokemon Chansey.

Brock’s partnership with Chansey demonstrates the kinder, softer side to the sometimes cringey Gym Leader. It helps him protect and heal Pokemon, something he is known to do from the start of the series, and he is seen growing in his role as a Pokemon medic with Chansey, and eventually Blissey, at his side. Blissey is a strong Normal-type, known for monster defense, bulk, and healing attacks that make it formidable in battle. While it is absolutely adorable, you won’t think it’s cute when it flattens your entire team.

9) Crobat

Brock’s Crobat has an impressive story within the evolution of the Pokemon animated series. It starts as a Zubat, caught by Brock during the Indigo League era. It is the first partner Brock adds to his team, and is a staple throughout the Kanto episodes.

Zubat eventually evolves into Golbat, and then during the adventures in Gold and Silver, it evolves into Crobat. This powerful Poison/Flying-type is the optimal member of Zubat’s evolutionary family. The combination of types offers a range of attacks, making it a versatile option for teams. It also just looks very cool, with its sleek design and sharp, yellow eyes. While it isn’t as iconic as Geodude or Steelix, it has been around just as long and adds a nice dimension to Brock’s team.

10) Vulpix

Vulpix is a heartbreaking but important part of Brock’s team. Despite only appearing during the Indigo League, it had an important impact on him that changed his perception of how to build a Pokemon team. Vulpix originally belonged to a character named Suzie. During the episode “Pokemon Fashion Flash”, Brock meets the Fire-type and eventually gains temporary ownership of it at the request of Suzie.

Vulpix travels with Brock throughout the Kanto region, but during Gold and Silver, he reunites with Suzie and returns Vulpix to her. Its short stint didn’t stop it from being a memorable and important part of Brock’s team, and it had a huge impact on his character, similar to Blissey, softening his sharper character traits and offering him a chance to show a kinder and less brash side of his personality.

Brock’s team in Pokemon has a limited number of entries, but a surprising amount of type diversity for a single-type Gym Leader. Each of his Pokemon offers specific strengths, especially for those who love his character and use a team of a similar structure. While he might not always be the smoothest personality in the series, there is no doubt that he loves his Pokemon and knows how to pick a solid team.