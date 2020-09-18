Bleach Creator's Burn The Witch Confirms Crunchyroll Premiere Date

The new anime from Bleach creator Tite Kubo is on the way, and Crunchyroll has confirmed the premiere date and time for Burn The Witch's huge debut. Burn The Witch is one of the most interesting projects to come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in quite some time as Kubo worked to develop his original one-shot in 2018 into a new limited series to go alongside a theatrical anime project a couple of years later. While this new anime will be releasing in theaters in Japan, fans in other regions will be able to stream Burn The Witch on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has confirmed that Burn The Witch's streaming release will break the theatrical anime project to three episodes, and they will be streaming the new release on October 1st alongside its debut in Japan. Burn The Witch will officially be made available on Crunchyroll on October 1st at 5:00PM PST for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

To celebrate this announcement, Crunchyroll released a new English subtitled trailer of the second trailer for Burn The Witch that shows off more of the limited series in action. You can check it out in the video above! Crunchyroll describes Tite Kubo's new anime as such, "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden 'reverse' side of London can see the dragons.

Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

For those who enjoyed Kubo's limited series, Burn The Witch will be returning for a "Season 2" of new chapters in the future. It has yet to be confirmed as to whether or not these new chapters will be paired with a new anime release, but we'll see for ourselves once Burn The Witch makes its big anime debut!