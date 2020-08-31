Burn The Witch Anime Casts Four New Stars

✖

Burn the Witch, the newest project from Bleach series creator Tite Kubo, is currently making its limited series run through Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and now it has set four more cast additions to its upcoming anime adaptation. Burn the Witch is a much different project than fans ever expected to get from Bleach's creator because it's being developed as a manga series and theatrical anime project at the same time. Following the successful debut of the original Burn the Witch one-shot two years ago, this series has been fleshed out more to include an entire new world for the upcoming anime.

This includes a new hierarchy that fans of Bleach should be familiar with as the limited series' first chapter introduced the "Top of Horns" for the Wing Bind agency that the central characters, Noel and Ninny, work for. This included eight named characters, and four of whom actually speak. It's these four characters that have been confirmed for the upcoming anime adaptation of the series.

Joining the previously announced cast of Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole, Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi, Shimba Tsuchiya as Balgo Parks, Hiroaki Hirata as Chief, and Rie Hikisaka as Osushi-chan are Mugihito as Wolfgang Slashhaut (Personal Affairs Divine Punishment Corps: Gallows), Chikahiro Kobayashi as Bruno Bangnyfe (Magical Circle Corps: Inks), Haruka Shimizu as Sullivan Squire (Tactical Corps: Sabres), and Miou Tanaka as Roy B. Dipper (Incantation Corps: Anthems).

Although the anime is getting a special theatrical run in Japan, it will be made available for streaming in special episodic versions for fans outside of Japan as well. Debuting on October 2nd (shortly after the limited series ends its four chapter run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine), we'll be seeing all of these characters in action soon!

Are you excited to check out a new anime based on Tite Kubo's work? Are you ready through Burn the Witch's limited series run now? If so, how are you feeling about it so far? Will it make for a great anime adaptation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.