Cancelled Shonen Jump Creator Breaks Silence on Manga Finale

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by Shueisha is easily the most successful manga publication of all time. The magazine was launched in 1968 and rose through the ranks after serializing classics such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, and more. The magazine has always had a limited slot for serializing series, which are all compiled in one weekly issue. This is exactly why the competition is tough, and more series keep getting cancelled on a regular basis. The latest cancellation is Kinato’s Magic by Kento Amemiya, which debuted in February 2026. The action fantasy series follows a young boy named Kinato who uses a non-combat type of magic.

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After a chance encounter, he embarks on an adventure he has been yearning for his whole life despite lacking the aggressive magic required for such journeys. The magazine couldn’t even survive a year, and it released its final chapter on August 23rd, 2026. The manga is all set to release its final volumes 3 and 4 on October 2nd, 2026, as confirmed by @WSJ_manga on X. The account is a reliable source, known for sharing all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series, including anime, manga, live-action adaptations, and more. Along with the final chapter of Kinato’s Magic, Amemiya also shared a message for fans.

Kinato’s Magic Creator Shares a Final Message to Fans

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Along with each weekly issue, creators share a small note for fans, which is only available in the Japanese magazines. However, while the official reading platforms such as Manga Plus don’t include the creators’ messages, the official website of Viz Media has a section dedicated to it. Viz Mangaka Musings is updated regularly as it officially translates such notes to share with international readers. Along with the final chapter of the manga, Amemiya also included a message, which reads, “Thank you for reading my manga! I’m sending prayers to the people of Kumamoto and hoping for a quick recovery.”

While the creator hasn’t shared an update on returning anytime soon, he does thank fans for reading his manga so far. This is his second serialized manga, and it also ended in a cancellation. While the creator has released one-shots before, he debuted his first serialization, Shadow Eliminators, in December 2023.

The manga was cancelled after just 21 chapters. Unfortunately, his comeback also didn’t manage to hit the mark and got axed in only a few months. All chapters of the manga are available to read on the official app of Manga Plus. While the first two volumes are already released in Japan, there hasn’t been any announcement regarding an international release.

Why Was Kinato’s Magic Cancelled?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Shueisha or Weekly Shonen Jump never officially states the reason behind such abrupt cancellations, but it’s always because of low sales and poor viewership. There are times when the magazine allows a series to continue for a year to assess the situation, but if they decide that the manga isn’t going to bring in any profits, they get cancelled right away.

Kinato’s Magic had excellent art style and character designs, but it failed to stand out in terms of storytelling, which is why readers weren’t too interested in the series. Shueisha also needs to clear out the slot by cancelling series with less potential so more promising series are introduced to fans.