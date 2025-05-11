A Major Cartoon Network Channel Is Shutting Down Very Soon

It looks like animation fans in a big region are about to lose Cartoon Network as it’s gearing up to shut down its channel in Australia very soon. It’s no secret that Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through lots of changes when it comes to the many animation projects they now have in the works, and Cartoon Network has been at the receiving end of some of these biggest shifts. As branding from Cartoon Network shifts over to the wider Warner Bros. Animation umbrella, some of those Cartoon Network elements have been closed down like its official website not long ago.

This isn’t limited to the United States or a few regions, however, as it’s now been revealed that Cartoon Network Australia is about to close out its channel very soon too. A new listing on Foxtel in Australia (as spotted by @RegularTweetsUK on X), Cartoon Network Australia is set to close on May 13th with fans being directed to stream the available Cartoon Network series on Max (which recently launched in the region with very rare offerings not featured anywhere else) for the foreseeable future.

More info about Cartoon Network's closure in Australia:



Cartoon Network in Australia closes on 13th May (effectively 14th May at 6am), the last show to air will be Courage The Cowardly Dog with the episode "The Revenge of Chicken From Outer Space". Cartoon Network shows will… pic.twitter.com/jbrhay68zG — RegularCapital (@RegularTweetsUK) May 10, 2025

What’s Happening With Cartoon Network?

Cartoon Network has been going through a lot of changes in the last few years, and some have been more noticeable than others. This includes not only Cartoon Network’s original website shutting down, but the original Cartoon Network Studios building was closed down as well as things were shuffled under Warner Bros. Animation. Many of the shows under the Cartoon Network branding have also left the Max streaming service in the United States over the years, and it’s gotten fans wondering about the future of the once hit animation channel.

But as broadcast cable changes around the world, Cartoon Network is one of the largest icons to be impacted by all of the shifts. The move to streaming being a more primary watching platform means that linear channels like Cartoon Network needed to change as well. This began with expanding the ever popular Adult Swim branding within the channel, and even more of those adult animation programs are starting to reach new heights. It’s not all doom and gloom for Cartoon Network heading into the future, however, even as a major region like Australia loses the channel.

Cartoon Network’s Celebrating A Big Anniversary Soon

Cartoon Network’s spirit is living on as many of its creators are returning for either new projects, or revivals of their former projects like Regular Show, Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and more revivals now in the works. Warner Bros. Animation will even be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Cartoon Network Studios with a special panel coming to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival coming later this Summer dubbed “Creating Creativity: Celebrating 25 Years of Cartoon Network Studios.”

This panel is teasing a special conversation “covering the history, future, and enduring legacy” of Cartoon Network Studios after 25 years, and features many of the huge creators who have contributed great work with the studio during its tenure such as Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), J.G. Quintel (Regular Show), and Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake).

Many of these creators are also working on new projects together with Warner Bros. Animation and the Cartoon Network Studios brand, so there’s still hope for the future after all as animation fans around the world get ready for what’s coming next.