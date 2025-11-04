Cartoon Network’s Fan-Favorite Fall Series Returns (But Not How You’d Expect)

Halloween might be over, but that isn’t stopping people worldwide from celebrating the fall season all the same. Cartoon Network has long been a major source for unique storytelling in the animation department, and to date, the cable network still has a show that distills the essence of autumn over its run time. While Over the Garden Wall might never get a sequel following its release in 2014, fans haven’t forgotten about the misadventures of Greg and Wirt in the Unknown. To help celebrate ten-plus years since the series debuted, animators have gathered to give the mini-series an amazing tribute.

Fan-owned animation studio, Punch Cat Studios, released a special eleventh anniversary that gathered animators to recreate some of Over the Garden Wall’s biggest moments. Here’s how Punch Cat describes the project: “Punch Cat Studios proudly presents Over the Garden Wall Reanimated: Harvest Melodies! In celebration of the 11 year anniversary of the beloved mini series created by Patrick McHale, over 150 artists came together to recreate 5 iconic harvest melodies. We operate as a non-profit, and all proceeds will be donated to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to help build better lives for millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Thank you again to all of our hard-working volunteers for their wonderful work on this project!” You can check out the new segment below.

Autumn Never Dies

If you’ve never seen Over the Garden Wall, the entirety of the ten-episode series is available to stream on Hulu. Luckily, since each episode is around ten minutes long in runtime, watching the series as a whole is the equivalent of watching a feature-length film. While a sequel series seems unlikely at this point, there are other ways to experience the world of the Unknown aside from animation. Cartoon Network itself even revisited the series last year with a special stop-motion animation project to help ring in the show’s tenth anniversary, proving that there is still plenty of gas in the tank for the beloved animated series.

In 2016, comic book publisher Boom! Studios released a twenty-issue mini-series that examined new characters, locales, and moments that took place before, during, and after Greg and Wirt’s adventure. This comic book run also included several comic stories, including Over The Garden Wall: Hollow Town, Over The Garden Wall: Circus Friends, and finally, Over The Garden Wall: The Benevolent Sisters of Charity. These stories might never be animated, but they do give readers a far more in-depth look at the Unknown and its residents.

Over The Garden Wall also made waves this year thanks to collectible company, Mondo, creating the first figurines for the Cartoon Network series. So far, the figures include recreations of Gregory, Wirt, the monstrous dog from the first episode, the residents of Pottsfield, and more. You can check out the Mondo figurines by clicking here.

What do you think of this delightful tribute to Over The Garden Wall?