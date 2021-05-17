Castlevania Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Fiery Sypha Season 4 Scene

✖

One Castlevania animator has shared a behind-the-scenes look at one fiery Sypha scene from the fourth and final season of the Netflix original anime series! First making its debut with Netflix in a four episode limited series, the Castlevania animated universe has grown significantly in the past few years. This was especially true for the third season as it set the stage for some major conflicts to come, and fans finally saw these conflicts come to their end with the recently released fourth and final season of the series earlier this month on Netflix.

The fourth season challenges Castlevania's main trio of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard Tepes more so than the previous three seasons ever did, and each one of the trio had some major standout fights and moments of their own in the final outing. Sypha got to show off a new level to her magic skills (and even showing off some brand new abilities), and artist Curie Lu shared a behind-the-scenes look in one particularly fiery scene for Sypha in the fourth season's eighth episode. Check out a comparison between the animatic and final product from Netflix below:

Running for ten episodes in All, Netflix's fourth and final season of Castlevania is now available for streaming. They describe the season as such, "Wallachia collapses into chaos as factions clash: some attempting to take control, others attempting to bring Dracula back from the dead. Nobody is who they seem, and nobody can be trusted. These are the end times." If you wanted a better idea of what to expect from the final season, ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the season and spoke of it as such:

"Amid the blood and guts, Castlevania takes the opportunity to dive into what it means to be a creature of the night and/or a vampire, which allows for some interesting character development that gives something for fans to mull over in the final moments. Fans of the series will definitely find themselves surprised at where some of their favorite characters end up and which battles actually take place following the build-up of Season 3. It's a tight, action-packed affair that potentially could have used one less episode to bring everything to a close." You can read the full review here for more.

What did you think of Castlevania's final season? How did you feel about the series as a whole? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!