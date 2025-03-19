Cat’s Eye Disney+ Revival Trailer Reveals Release Window & Main Cast

Play video

Disney+ has unleashed a brand new trailer for the new ONA based on the classic Cat’s Eye series. This fun and exciting adventure series began as a Weekly Shonen Jump manga back in 1981. The comic proved so popular it led to two anime shows in the ’80s. The original Cat’s Eye anime ran from 1983 to 1984 whereas Cat’s Eye 2 ran from 1984 to 1985. Both shows were popular in Japan, and the manga volumes sold over 20 million copies worldwide. The franchise continues to endure, having released a 1997 live-action film and a cross-over movie with Lupin the III called Lupin the 3rd vs. Cat’s Eye in 2023.

Even though Lupin the 3rd vs. Cat’s Eye was released by Amazon Prime Video, the new Cat’s Eye series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in September 2025. Amazon is releasing the French live-action series on Prime Video, but the live-action show is not connected to the new animation. Disney has shared new promo images for the new Cat’s Eye anime as relayed by Oricon, plus the reveal of the three main cast members. Cat’s Eye on Disney+ is part of the company’s ongoing push to break into the anime market, being one of the many prolific anime series people can watch on the streaming series.

What is Cat’s Eye?

The Cat’s Eye stars a trio of sisters who run the Cat’s Eye cafe in Tokyo. The sisters live a double life as extravagant art thieves, stealing priceless art that once belonged to their missing father. Middle Sister Hitomi Kisugi serves as the de facto lead of the story, leaving behind a cat’s eye-calling card for the police to investigate. The original manga and anime had a love interest for Hitomi, a police officer who trailed after the exploits of the Cat’s Eye thieves. He never puts together the connection between the Kisugi sisters and the thieves.

The leads of the new show, Hitomi, Rui, and Ai, will be voiced by Mikako Komatsu, Ami Koshimizu, and Yumiri Hanamori respectively. Voice actor Takuya Sato will voice Toshio Utsumi, Hitomi’s love interest and eventual fiance. The series is known for its light-hearted and joyful tone. The series is very similar to Lupin the III, with both franchises centering on likable goofballs who so happen to be thieves. The Cat’s Eye manga was also somewhat unorthodox by having three women protagonists for an adventure series, which wasn’t common at the time.

Why Is Disney Releasing Cat’s Eye?

Anime is increasingly becoming more mainstream and is set to become the biggest it ever has in 2025. The medium is becoming less niche with more people watching it thanks to the advent of streaming and same-day simulcasts. Multiple American companies want to take advantage of the growing American market, with Disney already achieving prolific deals with the biggest anime franchises. Several big anime shows like Bleach are streaming internationally on Disney+ with certain shows. Disney was also the company that freed Macross‘ from its Japanese exclusivity, streaming the entire franchise on Hulu or Star.

