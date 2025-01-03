Dandadan Creator Praises Shonen Jump’s Best New Dark Fantasy Series

Getting praise by a respected mangaka is often seen as one of the biggest honors a new manga series can receive. An author’s positive feedback also serves as a great marketing tool, giving the new manga something to latch onto to get people to pay attention. While most readers wouldn’t recognize the newer manga by name alone, if a famous writer is attached to the manga, then people will get interested. Shueisha has received the blessing from Yukinobu Tatsu, the author of Dandadan, for another Shonen Jump+ exclusive title, Centuria. Tatsu’s feedback can be found on the obi, which are pieces of folded paper attached to the front of covers for volume 3 of Centuria.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A promo image of Dandadan is visible on the obi, where Yukinobu Tatsu is credited. The feedback praises Centuria’s artwork and likes how much human kindness is displayed in the manga despite taking place in a dark world. Dandadan is a hot commodity, and the anime adaptation of the series has received heavy media praise and fan attention. Even though Centuria is very much an up-and-comer in the manga landscape, receiving Tatsu’s seal of approval gives the newer manga clout it didn’t have before. With all eyes on Dandadan and Tatsu’s actions, Centuria suddenly has a spotlight for being tangentially related to a more popular manga.

Will Centuria Become Shonen Jump+’s Next Big Thing?

Centuria was one of many new titles published by Shueisha in 2024 for the Jump Comics+ imprint on the Shonen Jump+ app. With only 35 chapters released and the third volume only now launching in Japan, the manga has yet to catapult into mainstream stardom. The story centers around a young boy named Julian who was sold into slavery by his mother before fleeing onto a slave ship. Julian and the rest face an ancient eldritch sea entity in the middle ocean, who gifts Julian with the powers of the 100 other slaves onboard the vessel. Julian then dedicates to protecting himself and his newborn adopted sister, Diana, with his new powers.

The manga series is known for its bleak setting and heavy use of dark imagery. The manga appears to take influence from Berserk and the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Despite the unsettling premise and atmosphere, there’s an inherent optimism stemming from the protagonist’s dedication to protect his sister. The other supporting characters form a tight-knit crew, serving as the light in this increasingly bleak world with rampant slavery and monsters.

Shueisha/Shonen Jump+

Centuria is still in its infancy, obscured for most anime and manga fans. The title isn’t even a year old and doesn’t have an anime adaptation announced at this moment. Sales for the series aren’t extraordinarily high yet, and with only three volumes out, it’s unknown if the series will prove successful enough to last. Shuiesha has released multiple titles with premature endings. Centuria fans hope Yukinobu Tatsu’s approval can bring the series more attention, leading to higher sales figures and potentially an anime adaptation. Dadandan itself is one of the biggest hits on Shonen Jump+.

H/T: X (formerly Twitter)