Chainsaw Man Brings Aki's Dark Backstory to Life: Watch

Chainsaw Man is getting more serious thanks to its latest episode, breaking down the absolute horror and carnage spread by the Gun Devil, the most powerful demonic force in Denji's world. With the fear of gun violence being both a real-world issue along with an issue in the universe that sprang from the mind of Tatsuki Fujimoto, viewers of Chainsaw Man's first anime series had the opportunity to witness Aki's early life as a child and how the Gun Devil played a role in affecting him for the worse.

Aki is a unique character in Chainsaw Man's roster, with the devil hunter making deals with devils to grant him power on the same level as Denji and Power, while not being a full devil himself. As we witness from his childhood, the Gun Devil was responsible for the death of his parents and his brother, setting him on his path to becoming the stalwart warrior that we know today. At present, Aki is living with Power and Denji, as the two devils now join him under the same roof and they are set to fight against terrifying children as a full unit, following their fight against the Bat Devil and the Leech Devil.

Chainsaw Aki: You're Going To Have A Rough Time

Twitter User Zakia BJR captured the devastating moment in which Aki lost his family due to the unbridled carnage unleashed by the Gun Devil, hilariously placing it against one of the most devastating moments from AMC's Breaking Bad to truly hammer home the point:

The origins of the Gun Devil are quite interesting, in that the giant force of nature was made stronger thanks to mankind's reaction to the violence caused by guns, while simultaneously assisting devils, in general, to become stronger as its notoriety increased around the world. Makima has the Gun Devil in her sights, as was revealed in Chainsaw Man's latest episode, and she has given Denji quite the incentive to work towards bringing down the biggest threat to humanity.

