Chainsaw Man Embraces Winter With Aki-Approved Mittens

Chainsaw Man has become a hit not just thanks to the Chainsaw Devil Denji, but thanks to the eclectic cast that has joined him in giving the Studio MAPPA anime adaptation. While Power hit the scene as another devil, specifically the Blood Fiend, the Shonen protagonist has a human ally in Aki, the sword-wielding hunter that has made some detrimental deals with devils. Now, the popular anime franchise is preparing to release adorable mittens that focus on Aki's strongest devilish ally, that we've seen so far.

Much like Denji, Aki has quite the tragic backstory, with his brother and parents dying as a result of an attack from the Gun Devil. Focusing himself on becoming a devil hunter to get revenge, the fact that Aki has managed to stay alive for so long is a testament unto itself, as those humans who hunt the supernatural in this world won't stay alive for long according to those who take up this profession. With the Fox Devil, Aki gave the spirit a part of his physical body, allowing the devil hunter to summon him when necessary. Aki also has a running deal that grants him the ability to use a sword that is wildly powerful, but sacrifices years off his life as a result.

Chainsaw Aki

Shonenleaks shared the new design for the upcoming Chainsaw Man gloves, which work quite well in capturing the spirit of the Fox Devil as Aki continues relying on the devil's power to help him eliminate supernatural threats and get revenge against the Gun Devil who sent him on his dark path:

The first season of Chainsaw Man is nearly halfway finished, with MAPPA set to release twelve episodes to make up its initial outing. With the manga continuing to release new chapters on a nearly weekly basis, there are plenty more stories to be translated to the small screen as Denji and company work toward eliminating devils from their world. Based on how bloody the anime has been so far, viewers should steel themselves for plenty of casualties in the future of the television series.

Will you try picking up these Fox Devil mittens in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.