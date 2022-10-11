Chainsaw Man Releases First Opening, Ending: Watch

It's time! After months of waiting, Chainsaw Man is live, and the show is already taking over the Internet. Thanks to Studio MAPPA, Denji and Pochita have come to life on screen just as we all imagined. And now, the anime's first opening and ending have been released.

As you can see below, the first opening for Chainsaw Man is live, and it is from Kenshi Yonezu of all artists. The single is titled "Kick Back", and of course, Studio MAPPA went the distance with its art. The animation is as gorgeous as we all expected from the Chainsaw Man team. And yes, one of its clips does show Makima walking Denji like a dog.

The ending is a bit more intense as clip features music from Vaundy. The song "Chainsaw Blood" is a bit harder with its rock vibes. And of course, the ending's aesthetic is darkened to match. Its footage focuses primarily on Denji, and that tracks given everything the series puts him through.

If you haven't caught the first episode of Chainsaw Man, don't feel too bad! The anime did just drop its premiere, after all. The episode is streaming on Crunchyroll in North America. And before much longer, fans will be able to check out the anime's English dub. So for those wanting more details on the series, you can check out the official synopsis for Chainsaw Man below:

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think of this OP-ED combo? Are you excited to tune into Chainsaw Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.