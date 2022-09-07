Chainsaw Man Anime Announces Release Date

When it comes to big anime series, few titles can compare to Chainsaw Man, and the show isn't even out yet. This year, the hit manga will head to television under the watchful eyes of Studio MAPPA. Of course, the story's popularity means all eyes are on the anime ahead of its release. And at last, we have learned when exactly the show will be going live.

The update comes from Japan as new reports have gone live regarding Chainsaw Man's release date. According to these updates, the anime is slated to go live on October 11th. At this time, fans are not sure what time slot the series will have in Japan, but they can expect a late release. After all, MAPPA has assured everyone the anime will not be censored, and Chainsaw Man is gory enough to warrant a late-night slot.

As you can imagine, fans are gearing up for Chainsaw Man's release, and the anime is not the only one coming this fall. In fact, a slew of top-tier titles is coming. My Hero Academia will come back with season six at the start of October alongside Mob Psycho 100 season three. The trend will carry on with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War on October 10th, and Spy x Family will return with season one ahead of Ichigo's comeback. Other titles like Blue Lock, To Your Eternity, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are also expected to go live in October. So clearly, the fall season is going to be a busy one.

If you are not caught up on Chainsaw Man, you can read the manga ahead of its anime debut. Shonen Jump offers the manga on its app, and Manga Plus carries the manga as well. Right now, creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is inking the manga's second part, and it has introduced another wild devil that is set on destroying Denji's devil no matter the cost.

Are you excited to check out Chainsaw Man? Have you checked out the series' manga yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.