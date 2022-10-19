Chainsaw Man Cosplay Transforms Pochita Into a Human

Chainsaw Man doesn't hold back when it comes to giving anime fans blood and gore by the truckloads, with Denji finding his role as the Chainsaw Devil allowing him to protrude chainsaw blades from his arms, legs, and face. Thanks to Denji's relationship with his trusty canine friend, Pochita, he was able to gain the immense devil powers now at his disposal, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to bring to life the most adorable addition to Tatsuki Fujimoto's Shonen franchise.

Pochita ended up on Denji's doorstep following receiving an injury that nearly took its life, forming a bond with the Shonen protagonist that had the duo fighting against devils to make sure that they could survive their brutal world. With the pair only able to afford to eat scant amounts of bread in an effort to pay off the debt that was held over their heads by the Yakuza, Denji and Pochita were eventually betrayed by the gangsters who had struck a deal with the Zombie Devil. With Denji torn to pieces and left for dead in a dumpster, Pochita merged with his human companion and thus the Chainsaw Man was born. While Pochita might not be recurring in his past form in Chainsaw Man's future episodes, he remains close to Denji's hard, literally.

Instagram Cosplayer Pisc3svenus shared this adorable re-imagining of the devil responsible for giving Denji his powers, as Pochita has become a fan-favorite anime character in record time following his debut in the first episode of Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation produced by Studio MAPPA:

The first two Chainsaw Man episodes have been excelling at giving anime fans an in-depth look at Denji and his world, with the anime adaptation's first season set to release twelve episodes in total. Expect plenty more bloody battles before the first batch of episodes comes to a close, with Pochita giving Denji the powers that he needs to cut through swaths of devils in his way. With the likes of Makima, Aki, and Power joining the Shonen hero in his unique quest, Pochita will loom large whenever chainsaw blades burst through his skin.

What do you think of this new take on Pochita?