Chainsaw Man Cosplay Preps For Power's Anime Arrival

Chainsaw Man's first anime adaptation will arrive this fall, giving many new anime viewers the opportunity to dive into the world of Denji, a young man who has been granted the power of the Chainsaw Devil. Studio MAPPA will be bringing this anime series to life, hot on the heels of their work on Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, with one of the most anticipated characters being that of Power. Now, one cosplayer has brought the idiosyncratic hero to life before her arrival on the small screen.

Power is strange even in a world of devils, being discovered early on in Chainsaw Man's story but under the thumb of the Bat Devil. Having no affinity for humans or devils, Power loves a feline that wandered into her life and is held hostage by the terrifying antagonist. Ultimately, Power joins forces with the Chainsaw Devil, putting herself at the beck and call of the mysterious Makima as humanity attempts to survive in a world plagued by giant supernatural beasts. In the upcoming anime adaptation, Power will be given her voice by actor Ai Fairouz, who anime fans might best know for her role as Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Set to return to the role of Jolyne this September, expect to see a lot of Fairouz this fall.

Instagram Cosplayer Izana Mitan shared this brand new take on Power, holding a weapon that is a trusty ally to the humorous devil as Power retains the ability to manipulate blood around her and transform them into weapons that she has been able to use quite often in combat:

While Chainsaw Man is preparing to hit the small screen, the series has recently begun the second part of its manga series, introducing us to a new protagonist named Asa Mikata, who just so happens to harbor the power of the War Devil. Unfortunately for many fans, Power has been nowhere to be seen as of yet, for reasons that will become apparent to anime fans eventually, even with Denji recently making a comeback in the manga. Considering Power's popularity in the series, her anime appearance is sure to make a splash.

What do you think of this new take on Power? Do you think this female devil will find a major fanbase in the anime?