Chainsaw Man Cosplay Creates Disturbing War Devil

It will be some time before we see Asa Mitaka, aka the new War Devil, making her way to Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, should the studio continue to animate the bloody Shoenn franchise that spawned from the mind of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. Despite this fact, Asa has really hit the ground floor running when it comes to her debut as the newest protagonist of the Shonen's manga, and one cosplayer hasn't just brought Mitaka to life but disturbingly, one of the weapons she created using her newfound devil abilities.

In recent chapters of the bloody manga, Asa and Denji have forged a wild relationship wherein the War Devil is attempting to transform the Chainsaw Devil into her newest weapon. Following a disastrous date at an aquarium that featured not only the introduction of the third horseman of the apocalypse, Famine, but the return of the Eternity Devil, the two devils have already confirmed another date, which will most likely lead to disaster. Unfortunately for the War Devil, her attempt at transforming Denji into her latest "spinal cord sword" was unsuccessful, which means that her affection for the Chainsaw Devil is going to need to grow if she is successful in her task.

War Devil Sword

Instagram Cosplayer Bon_Cos_1129 took the opportunity to not only bring Asa Mitaka to life but also recreated the War Devil's first weapon that the female protagonist had forged following the deal that she made with the devil that is angling for some serious revenge when it comes to the Chainsaw Devil:

At present, Chainsaw Man has yet to confirm whether Studio MAPPA will return for a second season, though the popularity of its first certainly lends credence to the idea that we haven't seen the last of the devil hunters. With MAPPA stating in the past that they're hoping to adapt all of Fujimoto's manga stories, the production house certainly has plenty on its plate for 2023, as it is currently working on Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell's Paradise, and more.

