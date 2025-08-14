Chainsaw Man May Have Just Revealed Its Final Villain

Chainsaw Man is edging closer to the conclusion of Part 2, which appears to be the series’ final arc. Even when it was suggested that the story might be entering its final phase, it never clearly indicated who the true final villain would be, a recurring pattern in the series. This approach was also used in Part 1, where the Gun Devil was initially set up as the ultimate antagonist. However, the twist near the end revealed Makima as the true villain, forcing the protagonist Denji through a web of complex emotions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, as Part 2 seemingly approaches its end, the latest twist in Chainsaw Man may have confirmed the final antagonist. From the start, with the prophecy of Nostradamus in play, the narrative heavily suggested that the Death Devil would take this role. With the Death Devil concealing their identity as the Famine Devil, many believed this to be the case. However, the twist in Chapter 211, where the Death Devil reveals what is supposedly the truth, may have solidified the War Devil, the character developed alongside Denji throughout Part 2, as the series’ ultimate villain. With the details unveiled, it makes sense for the War Devil to be indeed the final villain.

Chainsaw Man’s Twist May Put Its Other Key Devil as the Final Villain

shueisha

Chainsaw Man Chapter 210 reveals that the War Devil regained her true power after the existence of nuclear weapons once again came to light, reigniting the fear of war. With this surge in strength, Yoru was able to single-handedly apprehend the Falling Devil, a foe that was previously unbeatable. However, what truly solidifies Yoru as the potential final antagonist is not her overwhelming power, but her seemingly true goal, unveiled in the latest chapter by the Death Devil. She tells Denji that the War Devil, now empowered, is hunting devils with the ultimate aim of turning Denji into a weapon to erase the Death Devil’s existence.

The Death Devil explains that if she dies, the concept of death itself will cease to exist, and with humans unable to die, the War Devil intends to sustain an eternal world war. Given that devils grow stronger by spreading fear of their respective concepts, this revelation truly positions the War Devil as the final antagonist, with an ambition even more horrifying than the typical world domination sought by cliché antagonists. However, there remains the possibility that the Death Devil is lying and may still be the true final villain, using this claim merely to manipulate Denji. At this stage, either could emerge as the ultimate antagonist of Chainsaw Man, as both remain shrouded in mystery, making it all the more compelling to see how Denji might finally break free from his recurring curse of being manipulated by everyone in the finale.