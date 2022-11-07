Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Sets Up Denji's Fight With the War Devil

Chainsaw Man Part 2 has thrown Asa and Yoru into their first real fights in the series so far, but the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is already setting them up for their next big confrontation against Denji! Ever since the second part of the series had introduced Asa Mitaka to the manga as its new main hero, she and the War Devil have been dramatically different than Denji ever was. But the newest chapters of the series have introduced a much more unhinged version of Denji than seen in the first part, and now they are on a crash course.

Denji's reintroduction to the series has really shaken things up more than expected as the War Devil had made their initial idea known that they are seeking to take out the Chainsaw Man. Now that Asa and Yoru have fought against the Justice Devil and have successfully lured Denji into the action, the newest chapter of the series is setting them up for a major fight as the War Devil has been waiting to use this opportunity to take on the devil they have been hunting for.



What Happens in Chainsaw Man Chapter 109?

Chapter 109 of the series sees picks up right after Asa is able to defeat the Justice Devil, and thus it had been revived in a much more massive size. Doing a lot more damage to the school itself, this ends up luring Denji to the scene. Wanting to make a big of a show of it as possible as he wants to be publicly recognized as the Chainsaw Man hero, he ends up getting into a fight with the Justice Devil and quickly takes it down despite the fact it can read his (very empty) thoughts.

Once Denji dispatches this threat with ease, Asa and Yoru make their way to the fight as the final moments of the chapter see the War Devil directly calling out to Denji. This is the moment the War Devil has been waiting for, but it might not go exactly as they planned. Denji's completely unpredictable in Part 2, and with the War Devil still only really getting the hang of fighting within Asa's body, we might not just get a fight between them just yet.

