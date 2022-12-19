Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Revives a Difficult Devil

Chainsaw Man has been through a lot, and Denji has so much more to face before his story wraps. These days, the anime is keeping fans on edge as season one is about to finish, but the manga is sticking around like always. Tatsuki Fujimoto just pitched a wild new arc with his most recent chapter, in fact. It is not every day a devil is resurrected, but it seems a familiar foe just found his way back into Denji's life.

The whole thing came to light in chapter 113 of Chainsaw Man for those who are catching up. The chapter checks in on Denji as he goes on a date with Asa, the current holder of the Justice Devil. The latter wants to turn Denji into a tool, but to do so, he must first fall for Asa. However, the date ends up being a wash, and it ends with the promise of the Eternity Devil's return.

Yes, that is right. It seems the Eternity Devil is somehow back. Or at least, a devil with the same powers is here.

In the final page of chapter 113, Denji notes a certain devil must be back when he realizes he's been walking down a hallway that never ends. The hall is bound by some local infinity, and this kind of spatial manipulation was a favorite of the Eternity Devil. It looks like Denji believes the baddie is back, but the question remains how.

After all, Chainsaw Man did torture the Eternity Devil into submission. During their fight, Denji wears the devil down by torturing him indefinitely, and it leads the Eternity Devil to give his core to Denji. Now, it seems like something has gone awry with that forfeit, and even Denji is convinced the Eternity Devil has come back for a second round.

