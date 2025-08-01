Chainsaw Man’s Latest Arc Might Get The Series Canceled

Chainsaw Man’s latest manga chapter is making waves and it is one that might be impossible to animate. In the past, shonen creator Tatsuki Fujimoto hasn’t been shy when it comes to taking swings at the real world, but the artist’s commentary on America has ruffled feathers and popped some eyeballs around the world. Keeping this in mind, now might be the perfect time to dissect the drama and explain why, even though Chainsaw Man’s anime has already focused on some wild bloody battles, the recent installment of Fujimoto’s passion project might never make its way to the anime.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man Chapter 210, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. To give you a rundown of what’s been happening in the latest Chainsaw Man arc, we need to go back to the first part of the manga. When Makima is revealed to be the Control Devil, it is explained that she used the power of the Chainsaw Devil to “erase” quite a few concepts from mankind. While she was attempting to do this for the benefit of humanity, there were certain things that were erased that we couldn’t even begin to dream of. As described by the villain herself, apparently, many things would happen to a person aside from dying once their life came to an end, while she had also erased the very idea of nuclear weapons. Unfortunately for the world, war is something that seems forever present in humanity’s history and thus, the fictional America created nuclear weapons once again from scratch, despite having no previous knowledge of them.

When the nukes fell in the story, Asa Mitaka, the current War Devil, receives a serious boost in her overall power level and jubilantly celebrates the development. Immediately eradicating the Falling Devil, Asa witnesses the death and destruction caused by this fictional America striking the fictional Soviet Union, and Fujimoto shows just how off the wall they can be with their story. As charred bodies are pulled from buildings and survivors attempt to flee the destruction, the Star Spangled Banner is written across the manga’s panels. Needless to say, it’s a scene that provides some wild commentary on the state of the world and we have to wonder if such a message will actually make its way to the anime.

Can't deny it anymore. Tatsuki Fujimoto's commentary on America's role in war, destruction, and death is clear as day with this.



Yoru is literally thanking them for being the Warmongers they are while singing the United States national anthem LMAO pic.twitter.com/efJslClKNO — Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) July 29, 2025

Fujimoto Vs. America

This isn’t the first time that Tatsuki Fujimoto has fired a shot across the bow at the United States, with Chapter 177 remaining a prime example. In this previous chapter, Asa takes the pointer fingers of every member of the “National Pistol Association” to power herself up and creates a wild new weapon of war. Using the Statue of Liberty as a gun, she blasts her way through a rampaging Denji and destroys the symbol in the process.

Of course, Fujimoto has also created their own version of an “American Devil” with a twisted take on Captain America, though this has yet to make its way into the manga itself. Tatsuki’s take on the United States in this art was simply created as “fan art” but perhaps it might appear in the official story in the future at this rate. Luckily for Studio MAPPA, they have quite some time to think about whether these scenes will be adapted to the anime as we are years away from even reaching Asa Mitaka’s arrival at the television series’ current rate of release.

Chainsaw Man’s Past Censorship

While nothing has been set in stone when it comes to Chainsaw Man’s recent controversial mentions of the United States, the anime has been known to censor some storybeats from the manga in the past. In the first season, MAPPA decided to blur out the horrifically disgusting kiss shared between Denji and Himeno, which was something that Tatsuki Fujimoto didn’t refrain from doing in the source material. While not receiving nearly as much acclaim, Denji also sang songs in a bathtub about working long days as part of a union that didn’t make its way to the anime.

It is far from confirmed that either the Chainsaw Man manga or anime will be canceled as a result of this recent controversial storyline, but it is certainly making waves, and we have to wonder if it will actually arrive in the anime proper. Luckily, the franchise itself isn’t going anywhere anytime soon as Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc is set to arrive in theaters this fall.

Want to stay afloat on Chainsaw Man’s growing controversy? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Denji and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.