Chainsaw Man Wins Harvey Award for Best Manga

Chainsaw Man has won the Harvey Award for Best Manga this year! The manga might have ended its run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, but Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series really started to catch on towards the final third of its initial part. It started out with a cult following from those who had been following Fujimoto’s previous works, and soon sparked a whole new kind of popularity when it ended its run late last year. Now the series has sparked a lot more fans to check out the manga, and has now nabbed a major award.

Announced during New York Comic Con, Chainsaw Man has officially won the Harvey Award this year for Best Manga! Fujimoto’s series was nominated alongside Naoki Urasawa for Asadora!, Keito Gaku for Boys Run the Riot, Junji Ito for Remina, and Tatsuya Endo for Spy x Family. Each of these manga series have taken off with fans in a number of different ways, but Chainsaw Man fans are likely going to be very happy to see the strange, yet brutal action series get the nod with such a prestigious award.

Viz Media shared Fujimoto’s response in accepting the Harvey Award for Best Manga, and it’s just was wacky as you would come to expect from the creator behind Chainsaw Man, “Thank you for the insanely awesome award! It’s the best award of any awards that exist in America! I consider this crude manga of mine unbefitting of any award, but I plan to continue packing it full of all the things that I love. If you ever happen to be handing out awards again, hit me up! Thank you very much!” Thankfully the series is far from over.

Chainsaw Man might have ended late last year, but it was revealed that this was actually only the first part with a second part to the series now in the works for a different Shueisha magazine. It has yet to be revealed when we’ll be able to see this second part of the series, but Fujimoto has teased that it will be following Denji as he balances school life with his duties as the Chainsaw Man and keeping an eye on the new Control Devil following the fight with Makima.

There's also an anime currently in the works as well, but a release window or date has yet to be set just yet.