Chainsaw Man Reaches Another Impressive Milestone Months Before Reze Arc’s Release

Chainsaw Man is having a phenomenal year. The Reze Arc movie is set to release in Japanese theaters this September (and in the US in October), and is expected to dominate the anime box office. As is often the case when a new season/movie in an anime franchise is released, many fans are going back and rewatching the first season. But it’s not Denji’s heartfelt and resonant goal of trying to touch a boob that has fans enamoured; it’s another beloved part of the anime’s first season.

Chainsaw Man fever has once again gripped the fan base, and they’re letting it be known on YouTube. Chainsaw Man‘s anime is based on the acclaimed manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018, before being moved to the Shonen Jump+ app in 2022, where it is still ongoing. Season 1 offered a lot for fans to fall in love with, but among the great animation and complex characters, it’s the season’s OP that fans have once again become obsessed with.

Chainsaw Man’s KICK BACK OP Reaches a New Milestone Ahead of Reze Arc

As Reze Arc‘s release date looms large, the OP from Season 1 has gained a massive resurgence online, pushing it past a big milestone. “KICKBACK”, performed by Kenshi Yonezu, was one of the best parts of Season 1, as it was accompanied by an opening credits sequence packed full of film and TV references. The official YouTube upload of the track on Kenshi Yonezu’s channel recently passed the 200 million views milestone.

The OP and the opening credits visuals were fan favorites from Season 1, and have set the bar incredibly high for the series moving forward. As well as boasting 200 million views on YouTube, the song has amassed over 450 million plays on Spotify.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Releases This October

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Chainsaw Man fans have just a few short months to wait before Reze Arc hits theaters. Following its Japanese premiere on September 19th, the film opens in US theaters on October 29th.

The first full trailer for the Reze Arc movie has shown off the massively improved visuals by Studio MAPPA, which lean into Tatsuki Fujimoto’s colorful and bold art style. The trailer has also showcased the movie’s theme song. Kenshi Yonezu returns to provide the theme for the film, which is titled “IRIS OUT.” A snippet of the track can be heard in the trailer, along with the best look yet at the eponymous Reze (a.k.a. The Bomb Devil).

