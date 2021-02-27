Chainsaw Man Cosplay Takes Control with Makima

✖

One Chainsaw Man cosplay has taken control with Makima! Although Chainsaw Man came to an end last year, it was one of the most popular releases in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Although it was nowhere near the popularity of its more well known compatriots like Eiichiro Oda's One Piece or Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series drew more fans in each week as in plunged into some dark and odd territories. At the center of it all was the mysterious Makima, a woman that Denji strived to grow closer with through his work with Public Safety.

Though he role in the series eventually morphed her into an antagonist that Denji had to defeat, Makima remained one of the crucial hooks that drew fans more and more into the central mysteries of Fujimoto's series. Thanks to her blend of coldness and subtle confidence, Makima because a major hit with fans. Now thanks to artist @vinnegal on Instagram, Makima is jumping right off the page with some stunning cosplay. Check it out below:

Chainsaw Man might have ended its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for now, but the series is planning to continue on with a brand new entry in a brand new magazine. The end of the series was revealed to simply be the end of the first part, now officially dubbed as the "Public Safety arc." Makima might have seemingly be written out of the series' second part, but we will know for sure when that second part debuts and tackles Denji's school life as Chainsaw Man.

Where we are guaranteed to see more of Makima, however, is the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime adaptation. Confirmed to be in the works following the end of the manga's first part, this new adaptation has its details currently under wraps. What is set in stone from that initial announcement is the fact that it will be produced by Studio MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan's final season and more major hits.

What did you think of Makima's role in Chainsaw Man? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Would you want to see her pop up in the series again someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!