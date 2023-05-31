Chainsaw Man: The Falling Devil Fight Comes to an End

The Chainsaw Man manga has brought its latest bloody brawl to a close, with Denji and Asa on the run from the Falling Devil and her horrid abomination at her disposal. With the Primordial Fear looking to feed the two main devils, the conflict went in a way that many manga readers might not have expected. As fans wait for word on a potential second season for the anime adaptation, it's clear that creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has some fiendish ideas in mind when it comes to the Chainsaw Devil's world.

Warning. If you haven't read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, Chapter 131, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. When last we left Denji and Asa, they had transformed a random motorcycle into a "Chainsaw cycle" and were attempting to careen their way to freedom. Unfortunately, the Chainsaw and War Devils weren't able to ultimately evade the Falling Devil's fiendish friend who promptly eats them both whole. For reasons that are unknown to the Primordial Fear, the grotesque behemoth vomits both Denji and Asa back to the world, causing the Falling Devil to murder it in rapid succession.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The Falling Devil's Fate

Little did the Primordial Fear know, but the monstrosity was "controlled" to hate the taste of the two protagonists by Nayuta, the reincarnation of the Control Devil. Faced with Famine, the one who was pulling the strings on the Falling Devil, the supernatural chef was stricken from the mortal plane by the Horseman of the Apocalypse within the blink of an eye. Luckily for Denji and Asa, their current opponent seems to no longer be a problem, but that might be bad news for the world at large.

In the latter half of the recent chapter, readers had it revealed that Fami is attempting to save the world from a nefarious prophecy that involves the Chainsaw and War Devils. In said prophecy the human world is replaced by one ruled by devils, which would eliminate some of the nicer things that humanity is responsible for according to Fami such as "pizza and Chinese food". While Famine offers Nayuta a partnership, the new Control Devil might need some convincing.

What did you think of the Falling Devil's final moments? Can Denji and Asa stop the deadly prophecy from coming true? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.