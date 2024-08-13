Chainsaw Man Introduces the Aging Devil, a New Primal Fear

Things have never seemed more dire for Denji than recent chapters of Chainsaw Man. Witnessing one of the grisliest moments in his devil-hunting career, the Chainsaw Devil is out of control and both the Japanese Government and the Chainsaw Man Church are reeling. In the previous chapter, manga readers bore witness to a brand new devil whose identity was a secret until now. The Aging Devil has been introduced and the world might not be ready for its new mission. The Primordial Fear isn’t just uneasy to look at, but the devil’s arrival introduces one of the scariest series of events from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, Chapter 174, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. The Japanese Government might sometimes be at odds with Denji but they have an entirely new approach to the Chainsaw Devil when it comes to the new Primordial Fear. In trying to control society even more and accelerate “human evolution”, the government is attempting to use Denji’s powers to “remove concepts” for its own nefarious needs. In looking to have the Aging Devil eaten by Denji, the Primordial Fear has a stipulation that is far more gruesome than the devil itself.

The Aging Devil’s Bargain

In explaining the situation to her superiors, Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 7 Fumiko Mifune explains the deal that will be struck with the Aging Devil, “Public Safety currently has an amicable relationship with the Aging Devil. It’s a devil with the name of a Primal Fear, but communication has gone smoothly and we’ve received a very favorable offer from it. The Aging Devil has no attachment to life. Depending on the terms of the contract, it’s willing to be eaten and erased by Chainsaw Man. In Exchange for being eaten by Chainsaw Man without resisting, the Aging Devil wants us to kill 10,000 children with Japanese citizenship, between infancy and nine years old, in front of mirrors.”

Unfortunately for the world, the Japanese Government is more than willing to accommodate the Aging Devil in search of power here in Chainsaw Man. Wasting little time, Mifune’s superiors agree only to quickly lose their mouths in a shocking display thanks to the battles that Denji is taking part in.

Want to see the scary future of Chainsaw Man's Japan?