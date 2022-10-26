Chainsaw Man Reveals Power's Tragic Origin

Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through the anime world with each of its wacky characters introduced so far, and the newest episode of the series is diving deeper into Power by revealing her surprising tragic origin story! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's very popular manga series has been the most anticipated premiere of the year overall, and it's not hard to see why as the first two episodes of the series have been a big hit with full introductions to not only the main hero Denji, but the rest of the core cast we will be seeing in action from here on out.

The newest episode of the series spends much more time with Power as she and Denji end up on a surprising new quest to save her cat Meowwy from a devil, and although she was introduced to fans as a devil who had become a Fiend (and thus potentially dangerous to humanity), the newest episode of the series revealed that she had a pretty sad rise to her current "powerful" self as seen in the anime already. And it's all cause of Meowwy.

What is Power's Origin Story in Chainsaw Man?

Episode 3 of Chainsaw Man dives back into Power's past likely when she as the Blood Devil took over a human corpse to become the Fiend that she is today. The reveal into her past showcased that she was willing to kill humans or any other creatures necessary due to her innate Devil nature, but meeting a stray cat changed all of that. Becoming connected with it in a way that she didn't quite expect, she ends up naming it "Meowwy" and becoming friends with it.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Unleashes Denji's First Real Fight: Watch | Chainsaw Man Episode 3 Proves Studio MAPPA Has No Chill | Chainsaw Man Reveals How Terrifying Its Devils Can Be

This started opening up Power to even more possibilities as her current Fiend self, and it's soon revealed that she was tricked by the Bat Devil to bring a human to it in order to save her cat. It's a tragic look at a character who seemed like she was fully content with herself, and further goes to show that while some devils have properly earned their names through their inherent evil, it might not be the same case for all of them.

How did you feel about this look into Power's past? How are you liking Chainsaw Man's anime run so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!