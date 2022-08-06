JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Jolyne Celebrates Chainsaw Man Role

Chainsaw Man's long-awaited anime adaptation is arriving this fall and the voice cast has been announced. With the voice actors mostly being familiar faces in the realm of anime, one voice, in particular, is a big part of another major anime franchise in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The main protagonist of the current season of Hirohiko Araki's anime adaptation, Stone Ocean, is set to bring the devil known as Power to life as Ai Fairouz has been confirmed to be portraying the idiosyncratic hero.

Ai Fairouz's story within the medium of anime has been a heartwarming one, specifically thanks to the fact that her initial entry into the field was to become Jolyne from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Bringing to life the daughter of Jotaro Kujo over the first thirteen episodes of the series that are available on Netflix, Fairouz isn't done bringing new anime characters to life and participated in the recent announcement of the voice cast for Chainsaw Man's first season. Taking the opportunity to celebrate the occasion, the voice of Jolyne arrived to the event in style, wearing attire that definitely fits with the beloved character of the bloody series in Power.

Ai Fairouz took to her Official Twitter Account to share the news that she would be bringing Chainsaw Man's Power to life in the upcoming anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA, joining a number of other big-name voice actors that are set to voice the likes of Denji, Makima, and Aki in Kikunosuke Toya, Tomori Kusunoki, and Shogo Sakata respectively:

While Chainsaw Man will arrive this October, Ai Fairouz will be returning to the role of Jolyne Cujoh the month before as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is set to hit Netflix on September 1st. When last we left Jolyne, she was still attempting to clear her name while also escaping from her current imprisonment within the prison known as the Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary. The added twist for the wielder of Stone Free is that her father, Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo, has had his memories and Stand taken from him by the villainous Pucci, who is aiming to enact a revenge plan set into motion by deceased antagonist Dio Brando.

What do you think of Jolyne joining the cast of this fall's Chainsaw Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Power.