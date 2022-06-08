Chainsaw Man Anime Will Drop a Special Update Soon

✖

Chainsaw Man is one of this year's most-anticipated anime series, and that is saying something given the competition going around. Tatsuki Fujimoto will bring his hit manga to life on-screen this fall, and fans have kept their ears open for any updates regarding the series. And now, they can rest easy knowing a Chainsaw Man update is slated to drop in time for July Fourth.

As it turns out, we have Crunchyroll to thank for the event as the streaming service is heading to Anime Expo. The massive convention is back in person this year, and its Main Hall will welcome a Chainsaw Man panel on Monday, July 4th. The event will be held by both Crunchyroll and MAPPA, so fans are keeping their fingers crossed for more details.

According to Crunchyroll, the event is described as a producers' panel though no specific panelists have been announced. Kyle Cardine will host the event, and guests should plan to attend the gathering at 11:30 am PST.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Is Getting Its Own Alcohol Line | Chainsaw Man Will Join Crunchyroll Later This Year | Chainsaw Man Editor Reveals A Major Update For Part Two

So far, fans know little about the Chainsaw Man anime, but MAPPA did share a special teaser for the series a while back. Since then, all eyes have been on the series as manga sales have steadily risen both stateside and overseas. If you are not caught up with Chainsaw Man as is, Fujimoto has finished the manga's first part. You can read it online through Viz Media, and the series' official synopsis is below for those wanting more details:

"Denji was a small-time devil hunter just trying to survive in a harsh world. After being killed on a job, he is revived by his pet devil-dog Pochita and becomes something new and dangerous-Chainsaw Man!"

What do you think about this Chainsaw Man update? Are you looking forward to this next MAPPA series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.