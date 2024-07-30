Cowboy Bebop Director Talks Logic Collab (Exclusive)

As anime continues to grow, it should come as no surprise that more celebrities are finding themselves drawn to the medium. In the case of Logic, the prolific musician has taken his love of anime up a notch by teaming up with Crunchyroll to create a unique fashion line focusing on his favorite anime, Cowboy Bebop. While it has been years since Cowboy Bebop came to an end, the legacy of Spike, Faye, Jet, and Ed continues. In a recent exclusive interview, we were able to talk with Logic as well as getting a quote from Toshihiro Kawamoto, the director of the original anime, regarding the unique collaboration.

Logic was more than happy to discuss his favorite aspects of Cowboy Bebop, even confirming to us here at ComicBook that he had previously written a fan fiction story revolving around Spike and Faye in his teenage years. When asked what his favorite story was from the anime, Logic had a unique answer to the question, “I would say that my favorite episode answer is one that you might not expect. My favorite episode is the episode that takes place between the episodes, which is the movie, Cowboy Bebop: Knocking on Heaven’s Door. All of our characters are in the group, they know each other, even if you don’t know them, it’s feature-length, its super fun, wonderful antagonist, I love it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kawamoto x Logic: Cowboy Bebop Collab

Toshihiro Kawamoto wasn’t just the animation director and character designer on Cowboy Bebop, he also is a co-founder for Studio Bones, the production house most well known for the likes of My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100. Having also worked on anime favorites such as Mobile Suit: Gundam, Fullmetal Alchemist, Space Dandy, and more, Kawamoto was beyond thrilled to work with Logic on the project that brought the denizens of the Bebop back to the forefront. Here’s what Toshihiro had to say about the collab, “It was very exciting to be able to do a collaboration with Logic, who is famous in Japan and worldwide, right around Cowboy Bebop welcoming its milestone 25th anniversary. I tried my best to make Logic exist in Bebop’s visual world. On behalf of the Bebop staff, thank you very much, Logic.”

You can check out the Logic/Crunchyroll collaboration by clicking here as Spike and the bounty hunters of the Bebop sit front and center.