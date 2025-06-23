Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Reveals New Opening & Cast Additions

Kaiju No. 8 is just one of the many franchises preparing for a major comeback as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2025 anime season, and has revealed some cool updates about the new episodes with new additions to the voice cast and a new opening theme song to boot. Kaiju No. 8 made its debut last year as the anime adapting Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series had a blockbuster response among fans. So it was no surprise to see that a second season was already in the works after that first season came to its end.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will be making its debut later this July as part of the upcoming Summer 2025 anime schedule, and has shared some new details about the new episodes ahead of its premiere. With the release of a new trailer, fans also get the first taste of the new opening theme for the anime titled “You Can’t Run From Yourself” as performed by Aurora. Much like with the first season of the series, this new season is going worldwide for its opening theme too. Check out the newest trailer below.

What to Know for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

Along with the reveal of the new opening theme, it’s also been confirmed that new additions (including the previously announced Koki Uchiyama as Gen Narumi) also include Hiroki Yasumoto as Eiji Hasegawa and Kana Hanazawa as Rin Shinonome. As for when this new season will finally hit our screens, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on July 19th, and much like the first season will be streaming outside of Japan with both X and Crunchyroll. But fans will also get a special episode to check out before the new season is available for streaming.

The Kaiju No. 8 special episode, “Hoshina’s Day Off” will be officially streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll on July 5th, so fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see more of the anime in action. It also features a returning staff and cast from the first season as well with Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Tamiya directing the series for Production I.G. and Studio Khara handling the Kaiju designs. Tetsuya Nishio provided the character designs, and Yuta Bando composed the music. So fans can hopefully expect great things from the coming episodes hitting through the Summer.

What’s Special for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2?

Kaiju No. 8′s first season might have drawn fans in with the promise of some big fights with giant monsters, but that’s really going to come into play with the second season. Now that Kafka’s ability to transform into Kaiju No. 8 has been revealed to the JAKDF, he now has to use that power to fight against incoming threats. Gen Narumi, who was introduced in the first season, is going to be closely monitoring him to make sure he doesn’t lose control either.

You’re going to want to catch up with everything that happened in that first season now with Crunchyroll, and they tease what’s to come in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 as such, “Thanks to Isao Shinomiya, Kafka Hibino avoids being turned into a weapon. As new recruits head to their posts, Kafka meets Gen Narumi, the strongest man in the Defense Force and leader of the First Division. Kafka embraces the power of Kaiju No. 8 to force Gen to recognize his strength. Meanwhile, Kaiju No. 9 lurks in the shadows as the greatest threat the Defense Force has faced awaits.”