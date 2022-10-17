Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Aims High With Rebecca

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really made huge waves with anime fans when the series made its debut on Netflix earlier this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Rebecca was such a standout since it aims high with Rebecca! The Cyberpunk franchise has been running for quite a long time as the role playing game has expanded in all kinds of ways through different kinds of expansions. But it wasn't until the franchise got a whole new kind of anime makeover from Studio Trigger. This was thanks to all of the wacky characters at the center of the action who made impacts of their own.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners had a wild core cast at the center of the action, but there's a chance that Rebecca definitely became the big standout among all of the new crew introduced. Despite her small stature, she wielded massive guns as fans fell in love with her explosive personality and how that dynamic bounced off of main characters like David Martinez. Now this standout character has come to life thanks to artist @seeuxiaorou on Instagram with the massive guns that fans know Rebecca for. Check it out:

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the series' when it hit Netflix earlier this Fall, and teased the following for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (which you can find in full here), "...Edgerunners is a series that isn't shy about its ultra-violence, and while some of the stars will meet gruesome ends, Trigge was able to help make those scenes hit that much harder when they inevitably happen to a member of the crew that we came to know over the ten episodes. Trigger uses an animation style that is fluid, energetic, and crackling with power along the way, helping to keep your eyes transfixed on the screen in fear that you might miss an animation cell along the way."

As for the series itself, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi with Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, Yoh Yoshinari as character designer and animation director, with an adapted screenplay from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka. Netflix officially teases the series as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

