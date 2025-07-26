Dandadan Concludes Its Best Arc Yet Thanks to an Unexpected Hero

Dandadan Season 2’s latest episode, titled “That’s Like, Way Deadly,” concludes the cursed house arc with an action-packed showdown against the Evil Eye yokai. The episode delivers nonstop intensity and unexpected twists that keep fans on edge. As Momo finds a way to halt the spreading volcanic threat, the Evil Eye continues his sinister plans, aiming to kill her. Just when fans expected Okarun to return and take on the villain, a surprise entrance from Mr. Mantis Shrimp catches everyone off guard. But he’s not alone; Granny Seiko and Taro, the anatomical model, also arrive, comically descending from a spaceship.

With Granny Seiko and Mantis Shrimp in the play, it was implied that their help would be crucial in defeating the Evil Eye. However, the Evil Eye’s prowess proves unmatched, pushing even Granny Seiko to her limits, as he remains unfazed despite taking repeated heavy blows from her baseball bat. At this moment, on Granny Seiko’s cue, Taro begins his comical sprint toward the Evil Eye. Accompanied by the final act of the William Tell Overture in the background, no one expects Taro’s charge to be more than comic relief; however, he becomes the unexpected hero, trapping the Evil Eye with the Spirit Trapping Seals inside the anatomical body.

Dandadan‘s Pivotal Moment in the Latest Arc Proves Every Character Matters

Science Saru

The setup for the final confrontation against the Evil Eye during the arc’s climax suggested that Momo and Okarun would have to face him alone. However, the arrival of several characters at a critical moment, especially those the duo encountered and helped throughout their journey, shows that no character in the series is ever truly forgotten, whether they’re yokai or aliens. This moment highlights that while Momo and Okarun are the clear protagonists, the heart of Dandadan lies just as much in the supporting cast, whose lives have been touched by the main duo and who, in turn, step up when it matters most.

For a character like Taro, whose appearance in the previous season was brief, fans never expected him to play a major role in the series again. Yet, in the latest battle, it is Taro, among all the powerful characters, who becomes the unexpected hero thanks to his unique ability. This underscores how creator Yukinobu Tatsu has carefully crafted even the smallest characters in Dandadan with purpose, giving them the potential to shape the narrative and reemerge as key heroes in Momo and Okarun’s bizarre quest to recover Okarun’s lost privates.