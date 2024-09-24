New Dandadan Trailer Shares New Look at English Dub: Watch

DAN DA DAN is going to finally make its highly anticipated premiere next month as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and a new trailer for the series has shared a new look at its English dub release ahead of its debut. DAN DA DAN is leading the pack of the new anime adaptations that will finally be making their debut this Fall. This season in particular seems to be stacked with some of the biggest blockbuster releases fans have been waiting to see all year, and DAN DA DAN is likely the one that fans have been especially excited to see above all else.

DAN DA DAN will finally be making its premiere this October, and it will be debuting worldwide with both a Japanese and English language release. While fans have been able to see some of the anime in action this month with the special theatrical early premiere for the series (which has actually been extended thanks to its box office success), now even more fans have gotten a much fuller look at the English dubbed release of the anime with a new trailer for DAN DA DAN. You can check out the new trailer highlighting its English dubbed launch below.

The supernatural hijinks of DAN DA DAN starts soon! 🌟



Episode 1 premieres October 3rd 09:00 PT/October 4 01:00 JT! ✨👻#DANDADAN pic.twitter.com/APCun1vNLD — DAN DA DAN Anime EN (@animeDANDADANen) September 23, 2024

What to Know for DAN DA DAN

Dandadan will be making its debut on October 3rd as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, ADN and Muse alongside their release in Japan. Directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU (which most recently produced Scott Pilgrim Takes Off for Netflix), Hiroshi Seko is supervising and writing the scripts, kensuke ushio is composing the music, Naoyuki Onda is designing the characters and Yoshimichi Kameda is designing the aliens and monsters. Creepy Nuts will be performing the opening theme for the anime, "Otokone" and ZUTOMAYO will be providing the ending theme, "TAIDADA."

The voice cast for the English dub is stacked to the brim with talent too. The announced members of the cast thus far includes the likes of Abby Trott as Momo, A.J. Beckles as Okarun, Kari Wahlgren as Seiko, Lisa Reimold as Aira, Aleks Le as JiJi, Barbara Goodson as Turbo Granny, and Den Diskin as Serpoian. The rest of the voice cast will be filled out as the anime continues to introduce wild new creatures and characters, but thankfully it's not going to be too much longer until we get to all see it in action.

Why You Should Watch DAN DA DAN

DAN DA DAN has been standing out as one of the biggest new releases of the year because of how unique it seems when compared to many of the other franchises to come from Shueisha's Jump+ app. Yukinobu Tatsu's original manga series might not have been the most popular series heading into 2024, but ever since the anime was officially announced, the series has gone to a much higher level of notoriety because of that uniqueness. Now it's going to get animated, and thus enter a whole new realm of recognition.

The series follows Momo and Ken, two kids who end up in a wild new mess. Momo believes in ghosts, and Ken believes in aliens, so the two of them fight all the time about which of the two is actually right. As it turns out, they are both correct and both aliens and ghosts actually exist. They're very deadly too, and soon Momo and Ken need to fight their way out of increasingly tougher situations as the series gets wackier and wackier. It's going to be a big one to watch.