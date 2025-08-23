Dandadan Season 2 Dub Trailer Highlights Its Best New Character

DAN DA DAN Season 2 has crossed over its halfway mark, and the newest English dub trailer for the anime is getting ready for the show’s best new character, Kinta Sakata, with the reveal of their voice actor. DAN DA DAN has been spending the first half of its second season fleshing out the Evil Eye arc that had been leaving fans hanging after the end of the first season. It took quite a lot of back and forth to finally bring all of this to an end, so now it’s time to get ready for the final few episodes of the anime coming this Summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DAN DA DAN has some massive plans for the final few episodes of Season 2, and that includes the debut of a brand new character who really starts to shake things up as soon as he gets involved. Kinta Sakata can be a bit of a divisive figure among fans who have been keeping up with the manga, but now he’s coming to life in a whole new way with the first look at its new dubbed episodes coming next. Check it out below.

Play video

DAN DA DAN Season 2 Reveals Kinta Dub Voice Actor

It has also been announced that Bryce Papenbrook (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Black Clover, Tokyo Revengers, Attack on Titan) will be voicing Kinta Sakata in the English dubbed release for DAN DA DAN Season 2, and he’ll be making his official debut as the anime gets ready for the final episodes of the new season. Now that it’s rounding out the rest of its planned slate for the Summer, DAN DA DAN has some big plans with a giant space kaiju poising the next threat that Momo and the others will need to somehow face off against.

Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora are directing the new season of DAN DA DAN for Science SARU. Hiroshi Seko will be providing the scripts, Naoyuki Onda provided the character designs, Yoshimichi Kameda will be providing creature designs, Kiyoshi Hirose serves as editor, Eriko Kimura serves as sound editor, and kensuke ushio composes the music. The opening theme song for the new season is titled “On The Way” as performed by AiNA THE END, and the new ending theme song is titled “Doukashiteru” as performed by WurtS.

How to Catch Up With DAN DA DAN

If you wanted to check out the latest episodes of DAN DA DAN, and catch up with everything that has happened in the new season so far, you can now find the anime streaming globally with platforms such as ADN, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Muse, Netflix, and more with both Japanese and English language versions available depending on your preference. But it’s only going to be sticking around for a few more episodes as it prepares to end together with the rest of the cooling off Summer 2025 anime schedule.

There’s a hope that the second season won’t be leaving fans on the same kind of cliffhanger that the first season did, but DAN DA DAN is strongly approaching its final few episodes. It’s promising especially with a character like Kinta, but response to him could really go either way considering how extreme of a personality he has compared to the rest of the cast we’ve met thus far.