Dead Rock Lands English Licensing

Dead Rock, the latest new series from famed creator Hiro Mashima, is getting an official English language release next year! Hiro Mashima is one of the hardest working creators in the industry as not only is he constantly juggling multiple serializations at the same time, but he’s also offering new character designs for tons of other projects. But with the recent end of Edens Zero and Fairy Tail coming back for a new sequel anime this Summer, Mashima is about to have a huge year with another new series in the works as well. Soon it will be getting a physical release stateside!

Dead Rock is Hiro Mashima’s latest series that has been published in the pages in Kodansha’s Monthly Shonen Magazine, and while it’s currently available to read with its Simulpub release with Kodansha’s K MANGA service in the United States, it’s also going to get a physical launch as well as Kodansha announced during their Anime Expo 2024 plans that the manga is one of their upcoming Spring 2025 new releases. Check out the announcement below:

https://x.com/KodanshaManga/status/1808997522888917011

What Is Dead Rock?

As for what to expect from Dead Rock itself, the Hiro Mashima manga is teased as such, “Welcome to DEAD ROCK, the underworld’s top educational institution! A spot at this training facility for demonic mischief is all the young demon Yakuto has ever wanted, but in Hell, there’s no such thing as an easy A. Plenty of Yakuto’s fellow prospects won’t survive the entrance exam, and even fewer will make it to graduation. So why bother? The prize, for those who survive this death game through perdition, is the world, in the palm of their hand!”

It’s going to be a huge next few months for Mashima and fans of the creator’s projects. Not only has Edens Zero ended, but Fairy Tail is about to come back to screens with a new sequel anime (which Mashima celerbrated with a special new chapter, actually). Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be airing new episodes through the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and you can catch the new episodes as soon as they premiere with Crunchyroll alongside their debuts in Japan.

They tease the new anime as such, “Fairy Tail is a gathering of rowdy wizards renowned as the strongest guild in the Kingdom of Fiore. Its strongest party—comprised of Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Grey, Erza, Wendy, and Carla—is preparing to undertake the legendary “100 Years Quest,” a mission of even higher difficulty than S-Class quests.”