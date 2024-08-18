Deadpool & Wolverine Tackles the Chainsaw Man Universe in New Crossover

It took years to come around, but at last, Deadpool has reunited with Wolverine on the big screen. Thanks to Marvel Studios, Ryan Reynolds was able to fulfill his dream of suiting up with Hugh Jackman at his side. These days, Deadpool & Wolverine has revived the Marvel fandom after a string of tedious releases. And thanks to one fan, the two Marvel stars just found their way into the Chainsaw Man Universe.

The special collaboration hit the Internet all thanks to The Marahfa as you can see below. The fan decided it was time to spice up the Deadpool & Wolverine multiverse with a special treat. After all, the fan-art brings the Marvel legends into the Chainsaw Man Universe, and it imagines a world where Wolverine has chainsaws rather than claws.

And to be honest? We approve wholeheartedly. Wolverine is terrifying as is with his adamantium claws, but can you imagine the damage he’d wreak with chainsaw knuckles? There would be no end the carnage.

As you can see, this crossover pits Chainsaw!Wolverine against Deadpool, but the mouth mercenary has been given a clear makeover. The Marvel hero has become a devil himself just like the Katana Devil. We saw how intense the devil is in Chainsaw Man, and when you add in Deadpool’s meta-jokes, the character transforms into a bonafide threat. But of course, the Wolverine is never one to turn down a fight.

This fandom-approved crossover is making the rounds online, proving just how far Deadpool & Wolverine has come. The film came from the most unlikely origins, but Reynolds managed to pull together a blockbuster regardless with Jackman’s help. Now, the team at Marvel Studios should really look into an actual Chainsaw Man crossover. Deadpool Samurai is back, after all, and we know the mercenary would love to meet Pochita IRL.

Want to know more about Chainsaw Man thanks to this MCU crossover? You can find the hit manga on the Shonen Jump app while Chainsaw Man season one streams over on Crunchyroll. So for more info, you can read the manga’s official synopsis below:

“Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man-Chainsaw Man!”

