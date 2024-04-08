Delicious in Dungeon Episode 15 Promo Released: Watch

Delicious in Dungeon is now working its way through the second half of the anime's debut season so far, and the anime has revealed the first look at what to expect from Episode 15 with a new promo! Delicious in Dungeon has made a major pivot for the second cour of the anime's debut season as after Laios and his party were able to successfully rescue Falin, it was clear that things were only going to get more intense. But with the previous episode showcasing a different party, it's time to get reacquainted to Laios and the others.

Delicious in Dungeon is going to be sharing a new update on Laios and his party as they try and make their escape from the dungeon now that they have rescued Falin, but it's going to be a lot tougher than expected as the dungeon itself is changing its form to keep them from escaping. To get the first look at what's coming next for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 15, you can check out the first promo for the episode below.

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 15

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 15 will be premiering on Thursday, April 11th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Laios and his friends aim for the surface, but the labyrinth changes its appearance to prevent them from returning. While wandering the labyrinth with an empty stomach, he encounters a man and woman who get along well with each other. Senshi is confused, but his true identity is a dryad, a plant monster that takes the form of a human. Laios and his friends who inhaled the spores become unable to fight due to 'hay fever'..."

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

